Man facing several charges following robbery, assault of woman in Mississauga

A 36-year-old Mississauga man is facing several charges following a robbery and assault of a sex worker last weekend.

Peel police say the man met the woman at a Mississauga hotel for a pre-arranged appointment on Dec. 16. Following their interaction, the man requested additional services and when the woman declined, he became upset.

“Despite having his money returned, the accused proceeded to assault the victim and held her against her will when she tried to escape,” police said in a release.

After the woman screamed for help, the man fled taking some of her belongings in the process.

Police say the woman did not sustain any serious physical injuries.

On Dec. 22, police arrested David Piperni of Mississauga and charged him with robbery, forcible confinement, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with bail conditions.

Police say at the time of his arrest Piperni was out on bail for similar offences.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are encouraging them to come forward and report any incidents to police, either by calling them or anonymously through Peel Crime Stoppers.