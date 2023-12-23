Man facing several charges following robbery, assault of woman in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police Service shoulder badge
Peel Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. PRPS/X

By John Marchesan

Posted December 23, 2023 5:55 pm.

A 36-year-old Mississauga man is facing several charges following a robbery and assault of a sex worker last weekend.

Peel police say the man met the woman at a Mississauga hotel for a pre-arranged appointment on Dec. 16. Following their interaction, the man requested additional services and when the woman declined, he became upset.

“Despite having his money returned, the accused proceeded to assault the victim and held her against her will when she tried to escape,” police said in a release.

After the woman screamed for help, the man fled taking some of her belongings in the process.

Police say the woman did not sustain any serious physical injuries.

On Dec. 22, police arrested David Piperni of Mississauga and charged him with robbery, forcible confinement, uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with bail conditions.

Police say at the time of his arrest Piperni was out on bail for similar offences.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are encouraging them to come forward and report any incidents to police, either by calling them or anonymously through Peel Crime Stoppers.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a brief sit-in at the Eaton Centre on Saturday night. The group could be heard chanting "While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping” as Christmas shoppers mingled...

1m ago

1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

A man died in a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in central Florida in which the victim was apparently ``targeted'' for the attack, police said. Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday...

DEVELOPING

11m ago

Keswick man dead after late-night shooting in Toronto's east end
Keswick man dead after late-night shooting in Toronto's east end

A 46-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the east end of the city on Friday night. Police say there was an altercation involving a group of men in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues...

1h ago

Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood
Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood

Toronto police are looking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a violent assault in the city's Danforth neighbourhood. Investigators say a man in his 20s was inside a Circle K store at a gas...

1h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a brief sit-in at the Eaton Centre on Saturday night. The group could be heard chanting "While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping” as Christmas shoppers mingled...

1m ago

1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
1 dead, another injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

A man died in a shooting Saturday at a shopping mall in central Florida in which the victim was apparently ``targeted'' for the attack, police said. Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday...

DEVELOPING

11m ago

Keswick man dead after late-night shooting in Toronto's east end
Keswick man dead after late-night shooting in Toronto's east end

A 46-year-old man is dead following a shooting in the east end of the city on Friday night. Police say there was an altercation involving a group of men in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues...

1h ago

Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood
Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood

Toronto police are looking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a violent assault in the city's Danforth neighbourhood. Investigators say a man in his 20s was inside a Circle K store at a gas...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

2:02
A slippery start to the holiday weekend
A slippery start to the holiday weekend

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.
2:55
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'

After a brother and sister learned that they were donor conceived, they took DNA tests which revealed they had several 'donor siblings' in Canada. Erica Natividad with their story and the questions that remain. 
1:47
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto Police say they are preparing for multiple demonstrations in the city over the holiday weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on how officers are preparing for what's to come, and their message to demonstrators.

More Videos