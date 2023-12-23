Strong earthquake in northwest China that killed at least 148 causes economic losses worth millions

By The Associated Press

Posted December 23, 2023 7:18 am.

Last Updated December 23, 2023 7:26 am.

BEIJING (AP) — The strong earthquake that hit northwest China this week, and killed at least 148 people, has caused economic losses estimated to be worth tens of millions in the agricultural and fisheries industries, state media reported Saturday.

Officials in Gansu conducted preliminary assessments that showed the province’s agricultural and fisheries industries have lost 532 million yuan (about $74.6 million), state broadcaster CCTV reported. Authorities were considering the best use of the relief fund, set up days before, for the agricultural sector to resume production as soon as possible, the report said.

The magnitude 6.2 quake struck in a mountainous region Monday night between Gansu and Qinghai provinces and about 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) southwest of Beijing, the Chinese capital. CCTV said that 117 were killed in Gansu and 31 others in neighboring Qinghai, while three people remained missing. Nearly 1,000 were injured and more than 14,000 homes were destroyed.

CGTN, the Chinese state broadcaster’s international arm, said the first batch of 500 temporary housing units had been built for residents in Meipo, a village in Gansu, on Friday night.

Many had spent the night in shelters set up in the area as temperatures plunged well below freezing. Funerals were held, some following the Muslim traditions of much of the population in the affected area.

Most of China’s earthquakes strike in the western part of the country, including Gansu, Qinghai, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, as well as the Xinjiang region and Tibet. The latest quake was the deadliest one in the country in nine years.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's east end
Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's east end

A man has died after succumbing to his injuries from a shooting in the Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue area on Friday night. Police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 11:40 p.m. and...

47m ago

1 dead, 1 injured from shooting in Vaughan
1 dead, 1 injured from shooting in Vaughan

One male has died and another has serious injuries from a shooting in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Police responded to a call in the Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road area at approximately 1:53 a.m....

1h ago

Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada

TORONTO — Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords...

49m ago

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

13h ago

Top Stories

Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's east end
Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's east end

A man has died after succumbing to his injuries from a shooting in the Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue area on Friday night. Police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 11:40 p.m. and...

47m ago

1 dead, 1 injured from shooting in Vaughan
1 dead, 1 injured from shooting in Vaughan

One male has died and another has serious injuries from a shooting in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Police responded to a call in the Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road area at approximately 1:53 a.m....

1h ago

Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada

TORONTO — Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords...

49m ago

Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto police expecting several major protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto police are anticipating another round of demonstrations in the downtown core this weekend and are reminding people to remain respectful on the heels of recent protests in the city that became heated. Deputy...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

13h ago

2:02
A slippery start to the holiday weekend
A slippery start to the holiday weekend

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.

14h ago

2:55
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'

After a brother and sister learned that they were donor conceived, they took DNA tests which revealed they had several 'donor siblings' in Canada. Erica Natividad with their story and the questions that remain. 

16h ago

1:47
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto Police say they are preparing for multiple demonstrations in the city over the holiday weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on how officers are preparing for what's to come, and their message to demonstrators.

20h ago

2:02
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews
Justin Trudeau sits down for year-end interview with CityNews

In part of his year-end interview with CityNews, the Prime Minister discusses how his government is going to sustain his commitment to increasing immigration levels while contending with a housing crisis.

More Videos