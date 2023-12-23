Leaders of two Quebec teachers unions approve partial deal with provincial government

Common front union members block the entrance of the National Assembly as the fall session comes to an end, as part of a demonstration in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 23, 2023 12:03 pm.

Last Updated December 23, 2023 2:34 pm.

Two Quebec teachers unions say their leadership has approved a partial agreement with the provincial government, marking one small step forward in a broader series of labour disputes that threaten to upend a large swath of the province’s public service next year.

The Fédération des syndicats de l’enseignement and the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers, which together represent more than 100,000 educators, said in a Friday evening statement that they won’t make the details of the proposed agreement public until their members have a chance to review it and voice their opinions.

In a video message posted to social media, FSE president Josée Scalabrini said that next step won’t happen until after the holiday break. She suggested the proposed deal concerns work conditions, but she did not specify which elements.

The two unions do make clear the tentative deal doesn’t cover teacher salaries. Compensation and other issues are still the subject of negotiations with the government under an alliance of labour groups known as the common front, which represents around 420,000 Quebec public sector workers.

“We’re 50% of the way there,” Scalabrini said in the video. “We can say we’ve taken a big step forward.”

The common front alliance has already carried out several multi-day strikes in the last two months and has said it will launch an unlimited strike next year if it’s unable to reach an agreement with the province.

A separate union representing another 66,000 teachers, Fédération autonome de l’enseignement, has been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23. That strike has kept around 800 schools across the province closed.

The FAE said Friday it was willing to intensify negotiations with the government, but for now it plans to continue its strike in the new year.

Top Stories

90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown
90-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Georgetown

A 90-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown on Saturday morning. Halton police responded to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle just before 7:30...

27m ago

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in Vaughan
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in Vaughan

A man is in life-threatening condition following a shooting in a plaza in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 9:30 a.m. at 4040 Highway 7 West. When...

23m ago

Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's east end
Man dead after late night shooting in Toronto's east end

A man is dead following a shooting in the east end of the city on Friday night. Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue area at approximately 11:40 p.m. When...

11m ago

45 brands of caffeinated energy drinks recalled due to caffeine content and labelling issues
45 brands of caffeinated energy drinks recalled due to caffeine content and labelling issues

Health Canada has expanded a wide-ranging recall of 45 caffeinated energy drinks they say are unsafe due to caffeine content and labelling issues. The Dec. 22nd update includes products that do not...

37m ago

