Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood
Posted December 23, 2023 5:37 pm.
Last Updated December 23, 2023 5:38 pm.
Toronto police are looking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Danforth neighbourhood.
Investigators say a man in his 20s was inside a Circle K store at a gas station in the area of Greenwood and Danforth Avenues when a woman he did not know assaulted him with a sharp object just after midnight on Dec. 23.
He managed to flee the scene and call police before he was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The woman is described as being approximately 30 years of age, five-foot-nine, 165 pounds with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a white Reebok logo, blue jeans and brown boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.