Woman wanted in violent assault in Danforth neighbourhood

Toronto police are looking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Danforth neighbourhood.

Investigators say a man in his 20s was inside a Circle K store at a gas station in the area of Greenwood and Danforth Avenues when a woman he did not know assaulted him with a sharp object just after midnight on Dec. 23.

He managed to flee the scene and call police before he was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman is described as being approximately 30 years of age, five-foot-nine, 165 pounds with short black hair. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a white Reebok logo, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.