A man is killed and a woman injured in a ‘targeted’ afternoon shooting at a Florida shopping mall

In this photo provided by the Ocala Police Department, a cruiser sits parked following a fatal shooting at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Fla., located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (Jeff Walczak/Ocala Police Department via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 24, 2023 1:19 pm.

Last Updated December 24, 2023 1:26 pm.

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man died in a shooting at a shopping mall in central Florida two days before Christmas in which the victim was “targeted” for the attack, police said.

Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken told reporters Saturday evening that the man was killed after he was shot multiple times in a common area at Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles (127 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

A woman also was shot in the leg. She was treated at a local hospital and expected to recover, Balken said.

The suspect fled the scene and left behind the firearm, Balken said.

Police arrived at the mall around 3:40 p.m. after a call of multiple shots being fired at the mall.

“Officers immediately made entry into the mall (and) ultimately discovered that this was not what we would consider an active shooter,” Balken told reporters.

The attack was likely a “targeted act of violence” against the man, Balken said.

Several other mall patrons suffered injuries during the shooting, with one person having chest pain and another reporting a broken arm, police said.

The Ocala police posted photos overnight of a person of interest that appear to be taken from a mall security camera. The three images show a male with a red cap and dark clothing. Balken previously said the suspect wore a hooded sweatshirt and a mask partially covering his face.

The police also asked the public for assistance by submitting mobile phone video of the shooting scene.

The mall’s corporate owner, WPG, said in a statement that they were working with the Ocala Police Department in the investigation of what happened.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those involved,” the statement said. “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority.”

The mall has dozens of stores, including J.C. Penney and Foot Locker.

Calvin and Diana Amos, who were shopping in the J.C. Penney store, told the Ocala Star-Banner that they evacuated the store quickly once they figured out what was going on. They described themselves as scared and apprehensive.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should "find strength in our differences" this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to "love our neighbours...

1h ago

The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?
The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?

If a rental unit in Ontario is found to be "illegal" in some way, tenants could face eviction – but they still have rights and proper procedures must be followed. What makes a unit "illegal"? Kevin...

2h ago

Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards
Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards

A man has died due to a fire near The Stockyards early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to McCormack Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at approximately 4:08 a.m. for reports...

1h ago

More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation

OTTAWA — As another inflation-fighting year wraps up, the Bank of Canada's quest to restore price stability is expected to begin drawing to a close in 2024. The central bank's hefty rate hikes are...

4h ago

Top Stories

In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should "find strength in our differences" this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to "love our neighbours...

1h ago

The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?
The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?

If a rental unit in Ontario is found to be "illegal" in some way, tenants could face eviction – but they still have rights and proper procedures must be followed. What makes a unit "illegal"? Kevin...

2h ago

Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards
Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards

A man has died due to a fire near The Stockyards early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to McCormack Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at approximately 4:08 a.m. for reports...

1h ago

More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation

OTTAWA — As another inflation-fighting year wraps up, the Bank of Canada's quest to restore price stability is expected to begin drawing to a close in 2024. The central bank's hefty rate hikes are...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:16
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures

The Pilgrim Feast of the Tabernacles will be closing it shelter space for refugees by the end of the month. Melissa Nakhavoly with their plea to all levels of government

13h ago

2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

2:02
A slippery start to the holiday weekend
A slippery start to the holiday weekend

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.
2:55
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'

After a brother and sister learned that they were donor conceived, they took DNA tests which revealed they had several 'donor siblings' in Canada. Erica Natividad with their story and the questions that remain. 
More Videos