A North American military command is tracking Santa’s every move and kids can follow along

This image provided by the Department of Defense shows volunteers answering phones and emails from children around the globe during the annual NORAD Tracks Santa event
This image provided by the Department of Defense shows volunteers answering phones and emails from children around the globe during the annual NORAD Tracks Santa event on Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Dec. 24, 2022. (Chuck Marsh/Department of Defense via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 24, 2023 9:52 pm.

As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the military is closely tracking his every move.

Armed with radar, sensors, aircraft and Christmas spirit, the North American Aerospace Defense Command in Colorado is reporting on the movements of Santa’s sleigh since his takeoff from the North Pole for parts of the globe where Christmas comes first. Once again it is sharing those details so kids can follow along.

NORAD is the joint military command that is responsible for protecting U.S. and Canadian airspace, but it has a jolly side, too. It has launched its noradsanta.org website, social media sites and mobile app, loaded with games, movies, books and music.

The White House said President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden participated in NORAD Santa tracking calls on Sunday evening with children and families across the country. A post from Jill Biden on the social media platform now known as X showed a picture of her and the president, sitting on a couch with a Christmas tree behind them, and said that NORAD had “confirmed the good news: Santa is on his way!”

The military is tracking Santa with “the same technology we use every single day to keep North America safe,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Mathias, NORAD’s chief spokesperson. “We’re able to follow the light from Rudolph’s red nose.”

Mathias says that while NORAD has a good intelligence assessment of his sleigh’s capabilities, Santa does not file a flight plan and may have some high-tech secrets up his red sleeve this year to help guide his travels — maybe even artificial intelligence.

“I don’t know yet if he’s using AI,” said Mathias. “I’ll be curious to see if our assessment of his flight this year shows us some advanced capabilities.”

In 1955, Air Force Col. Harry Shoup — the commander on duty at the NORAD’s predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command — fielded a call from a child who dialed a misprinted telephone number in a newspaper department store ad, thinking she was calling Santa.

A fast-thinking Shoup quickly told his caller he was Santa, and as more calls came in, he assigned a duty officer to keep answering. And the Santa-tracking tradition began.

NORAD expects some 1,100 volunteers to help answer calls this year in a dedicated operations center at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, ranging from command staff to people around the world.

“It’s a bit of a bucket list item for some folks,” says Mathias, calling the operations center “definitely the most festive place to be on December 24th.”

The operations center is open Christmas Eve until midnight MST. Anyone can call 1-877 HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to talk directly to NORAD staff members who will provide updates on Santa’s exact location.

Top Stories

Driver critically injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough
Driver critically injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough

One person was critically injured following a head-on crash involving a car and a bus in Scarborough. Police say the crash occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road around 5:30...

42m ago

Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot
Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot

Almost 200 people won't be home for Christmas - or anywhere else for that matter - after their flight to Mexico was cancelled due to a series of missteps by Flair Airlines. The discount carrier was...

1h ago

At least 68 killed in central Gaza in airstrike, adding to weekend's bloodshed
At least 68 killed in central Gaza in airstrike, adding to weekend's bloodshed

At least 68 people were killed by an Israeli strike in central Gaza, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15. Associated Press...

5h ago

Pope says 'our hearts are in Bethlehem' as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass
Pope says 'our hearts are in Bethlehem' as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass

Recalling Jesus’ birth in a stable in Bethlehem, Pope Francis in a Christmas Eve homily said that “the clash of arms even today" prevents Jesus “from finding room in the world.” The pontiff...

2h ago

