Driver seriously injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough

One person was seriously injured following a head-on crash involving a car and a bus in Scarborough.

Police say the crash occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics tell CityNews the driver of the vehicle was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries while others were being assessed on scene.

Police say two others were eventually taken to hospital with minor injuries. It’s not known if they were passengers on the bus or in the car.