Iran’s navy adds sophisticated cruise missiles to its armory

In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, Talaeieh missile system is displayed in an unveiling ceremony at a naval base near the Indian Ocean in the southern Iranian port of Konarak, some 850 miles (1,400 kilometres) southeast of the capital, Tehran, Iran. Iran's navy on Sunday added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal, state TV reported. (Iranian Army via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 24, 2023 5:48 am.

Last Updated December 24, 2023 6:12 am.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s navy on Sunday added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal, state TV reported.

The TV said both Talaeieh and Nasir cruise missiles have arrived at a naval base near the Indian Ocean in the southern Iranian port of Konarak, some 1,400 kilometers (850 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.

Navy chief Adm. Shahram Irani said the Talaeieh has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and called it “fully smart.” Irani said the cruise missile is capable of changing targets during travel.

He said the Nasi has a range of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and can be installed on warships.

Last month, a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack from a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean, as Israel wages war on Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

From time to time Iran announces the test firing, production and commissioning of new military equipment that cannot be independently verified. The country says it has a stock of various kinds of missiles with ranges up to 2,000 kilometers (1250 miles), capable of reaching its archenemy Israel and U.S. bases in the region.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Financial pressures forcing Etobicoke church housing refugees to close by end of December
Financial pressures forcing Etobicoke church housing refugees to close by end of December

A Toronto church that has been on the front lines of the refugee housing crisis says it will be forced to close its doors as of December 28 due to a lack of funds. Nadine Miller with Pilgrim Feast Tabernacles...

7h ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a brief sit-in at the Eaton Centre on Saturday night. The group could be heard chanting "While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping” as Christmas shoppers mingled...

12h ago

Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations
Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations

Through the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, there is one gift that can serve as a lifeline to someone in need. That gift can be given through the Canadian Blood Services as they hold several blood...

11h ago

5 people hospitalized in 3 separate crashes Saturday night
5 people hospitalized in 3 separate crashes Saturday night

Three separate collisions across the city sent a total of five people to hospital on Saturday night. Three people were injured in a crash just before 8 p.m. involving a police cruiser in the area of...

7h ago

Top Stories

Financial pressures forcing Etobicoke church housing refugees to close by end of December
Financial pressures forcing Etobicoke church housing refugees to close by end of December

A Toronto church that has been on the front lines of the refugee housing crisis says it will be forced to close its doors as of December 28 due to a lack of funds. Nadine Miller with Pilgrim Feast Tabernacles...

7h ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a brief sit-in at the Eaton Centre on Saturday night. The group could be heard chanting "While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping” as Christmas shoppers mingled...

12h ago

Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations
Canadian Blood Services holding several drives over the holidays to increase donations

Through the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, there is one gift that can serve as a lifeline to someone in need. That gift can be given through the Canadian Blood Services as they hold several blood...

11h ago

5 people hospitalized in 3 separate crashes Saturday night
5 people hospitalized in 3 separate crashes Saturday night

Three separate collisions across the city sent a total of five people to hospital on Saturday night. Three people were injured in a crash just before 8 p.m. involving a police cruiser in the area of...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

2:02
A slippery start to the holiday weekend
A slippery start to the holiday weekend

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.
2:55
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'

After a brother and sister learned that they were donor conceived, they took DNA tests which revealed they had several 'donor siblings' in Canada. Erica Natividad with their story and the questions that remain. 
1:47
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas
Toronto Police expect several protests leading up to Christmas

Toronto Police say they are preparing for multiple demonstrations in the city over the holiday weekend. Shauna Hunt reports on how officers are preparing for what's to come, and their message to demonstrators.

More Videos