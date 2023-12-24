Man suffers life-threatening injuries, 2 people shot in downtown Toronto

One man has suffered life-threatening injuries as two people were shot in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the Adelaide Street West and John Street area just before 3:00 a.m.

A victim, a male in his 30’s, was located at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second victim was also located at a hospital, a male in his 30’s with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are on scene but there is currently no suspect information.

Adelaide Street is closed between John Street and Peter Street.