Man dead due early morning to fire near The Stockyards

A man has died due to a fire near The Stockyards early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to McCormack Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at approximately 4:08 a.m. for reports that several tractor trailers were on fire.

“In the course of firefighting and search and rescue operations, one person was located inside a storage trailer adjacent to the fire,” said Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg on X.

The victim, a man in his 40’s, was transferred to the care of Toronto medics but succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the origin, cause and circumstances of the fire.