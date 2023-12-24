Manchester United announces deal to sell up to 25% of EPL club to UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe

FILE - Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks on ahead of the French League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint Germain in Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southern France, on Oct.18, 2019. More than a year after it was put up for sale, Manchester United said Sunday that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe had agreed to buy a minority stake in the storied Premier League club. Ratcliffe, who owns petrochemicals giant INEOS and is one of Britain’s richest people, has bought a stake of “up to 25%” of the 20-time league champions and will invest $300 million in its Old Trafford stadium. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)

By James Robson, The Associated Press

Posted December 24, 2023 11:10 am.

Last Updated December 24, 2023 11:42 am.

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — More than a year after it was put up for sale, Manchester United said Sunday that British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe had agreed to buy a minority stake in the storied Premier League club.

Ratcliffe, who owns petrochemicals giant INEOS and is one of Britain’s richest people, has bought a stake of “up to 25%” of the 20-time league champions and will invest $300 million in its Old Trafford stadium.

As part of the deal, United said Ratcliffe would take responsibility for the club’s soccer operations.

Ratcliffe, who was born in Failsworth, Greater Manchester, had originally bid to buy American owners, the Glazers’, majority share of around 69%.

“As a local boy and a lifelong supporter of the club, I am very pleased that we have been able to agree a deal with the Manchester United Board that delegates us management responsibility of the football operations of the club,” Ratcliffe said.

“Whilst the commercial success of the club has ensured there have always been available funds to win trophies at the highest level, this potential has not been fully unlocked in recent times. We will bring the global knowledge, expertise and talent from the wider INEOS Sport group to help drive further improvement at the club, while also providing funds intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford.”

Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, United executive co-chairmen and directors, said in the statement: “Sir Jim and INEOS bring a wealth of commercial experience as well as significant financial commitment into the club. And, through INEOS Sport, Manchester United will have access to seasoned high-performance professionals, experienced in creating and leading elite teams from both inside and outside the game.

“Manchester United has talented people right across the club and our desire is to always improve at every level to help bring our great fans more success in the future,”

The Glazers announced last November plans to seek new investment and instructed US merchant bank Raine to oversee the process, which included the potential of a full sale

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

James Robson, The Associated Press

Top Stories

In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should "find strength in our differences" this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to "love our neighbours...

4m ago

The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?
The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?

If a rental unit in Ontario is found to be "illegal" in some way, tenants could face eviction – but they still have rights and proper procedures must be followed. What makes a unit "illegal"? Kevin...

1h ago

Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards
Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards

A man has died due to a fire near The Stockyards early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to McCormack Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at approximately 4:08 a.m. for reports...

6m ago

More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation

OTTAWA — As another inflation-fighting year wraps up, the Bank of Canada's quest to restore price stability is expected to begin drawing to a close in 2024. The central bank's hefty rate hikes are...

3h ago

