Minor earthquakes rattle Hawaii’s Big Island, Puget Sound area, with no damage reported

By The Associated Press

Posted December 24, 2023 2:49 pm.

Last Updated December 24, 2023 2:56 pm.

Hundreds of people reported feeling minor earthquakes of similar intensity on Hawaii’s Big Island and on the Olympic Peninsula northwest of Seattle, but no damage was reported.

The earthquakes Saturday afternoon in Hawaii and Sunday morning in Washington state were over 2,600 miles (4,200 kilometers) apart and apparently unrelated.

A magnitude 4.1 quake struck around 4:30 p.m. Saturday nine miles (14 kilometers) southwest of Volcano off the southeastern coast of the island of Hawaii.

The quake was too small to generate a tsunami, according to the National Weather Service U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

However, dozens reported feeling it through the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was in the area of Kilauea, a volcano that erupted for several weeks before quieting in September.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday, dozens more people in the Puget Sound area reported feeling a magnitude 4.0 quake centered on the northeastern Olympic Peninsula 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Seattle.

A magnitude 4.0 quake is strong enough to wake people and rattle cars and dishes but will not cause damage, according to the Geological Survey.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should "find strength in our differences" this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to "love our neighbours...

3h ago

The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?
The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?

If a rental unit in Ontario is found to be "illegal" in some way, tenants could face eviction – but they still have rights and proper procedures must be followed. What makes a unit "illegal"? Kevin...

4h ago

Man dead after early morning fire near the Stockyards
Man dead after early morning fire near the Stockyards

A man is dead after a fire near The Stockyards early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to McCormack Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at approximately 4:08 a.m. for reports that...

1m ago

On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are halted due to Israel-Hamas war.
On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are halted due to Israel-Hamas war.

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war. The...

31m ago

Top Stories

In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should "find strength in our differences" this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to "love our neighbours...

3h ago

The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?
The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?

If a rental unit in Ontario is found to be "illegal" in some way, tenants could face eviction – but they still have rights and proper procedures must be followed. What makes a unit "illegal"? Kevin...

4h ago

Man dead after early morning fire near the Stockyards
Man dead after early morning fire near the Stockyards

A man is dead after a fire near The Stockyards early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to McCormack Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at approximately 4:08 a.m. for reports that...

1m ago

On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are halted due to Israel-Hamas war.
On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are halted due to Israel-Hamas war.

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war. The...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

3:16
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures

The Pilgrim Feast of the Tabernacles will be closing its shelter space for refugees by the end of the month. Melissa Nakhavoly with their plea to all levels of government

1h ago

2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

2:02
A slippery start to the holiday weekend
A slippery start to the holiday weekend

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.
2:55
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'

After a brother and sister learned that they were donor conceived, they took DNA tests which revealed they had several 'donor siblings' in Canada. Erica Natividad with their story and the questions that remain. 
More Videos