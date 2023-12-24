Police resume search for Quebec girl, four, who fell in river while sledding

<div>Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell in a river in the province's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region resumed this morning. Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz</div>

DOLBEAU-MISTASSINI, Que. — Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell in a river in the province’s Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region resumed this morning.

Rescuers have been searching for the girl since she went through a fence while sledding and fell in the Mistassibi River, around 242 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesman Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says police are using a drone today, which can access areas that are difficult to reach on foot.

He says the search has been complicated by the winter conditions and the terrain of the riverbank, which requires divers to use a crane to access the water.

Beaulieu wouldn’t say whether police still hope to find the girl alive.

The child was sledding with her mother when she slipped through a barrier along the riverbank and ended up in the water.

In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should "find strength in our differences" this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to "love our neighbours...

1h ago

The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?
The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?

If a rental unit in Ontario is found to be "illegal" in some way, tenants could face eviction – but they still have rights and proper procedures must be followed. What makes a unit "illegal"? Kevin...

2h ago

Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards
Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards

A man has died due to a fire near The Stockyards early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to McCormack Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at approximately 4:08 a.m. for reports...

1h ago

More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation

OTTAWA — As another inflation-fighting year wraps up, the Bank of Canada's quest to restore price stability is expected to begin drawing to a close in 2024. The central bank's hefty rate hikes are...

4h ago

