Repeat offender out on bail wanted for domestic violence incident in Brampton

Police are searching for a Brampton man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident earlier this month.

Peel police say 20-year-old Tariq Gerro is facing charges of assault, uttering death threats, flight from police, mischief and multiple breaches of probation.

Investigators say he may be driving a silver-coloured 2022 4-door Honda Civic with tinted windows bearing the license plate CPLZ036.

Police say at the time of the incident Gerro was out on bail for multiple violent offences.

A man by the same name was arrested by police this past June following an armed robbery of an electronics store in the area of McLaughlin Road North and Bovaird Drive West in Brampton. At that time, Gerro was charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and breach of probation.