Russian shelling kills 4 as Ukraine prepares to observe Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time

A woman prays inside the church during Christmas celebration in Kryvorivnia village, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 24, 2023 1:22 pm.

Last Updated December 24, 2023 1:26 pm.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region killed four people Sunday, including an 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife who died after a strike on their apartment building.

The barrage injured nine other people, including a 15-year-old, sparked fires in homes and at a private medical facility, and set a local gas pipeline alight, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said.

“There are no holidays for the enemy,” Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, wrote on social media, commenting on the Kherson attack. “They do not exist for us as long as the enemy kills our people and remains on our land.”

The shelling across Kherson reached the center of the region’s capital city of the same name. The assault took place as Ukraine prepared to officially celebrate Christmas for the first time on Dec. 25, having previously marked the date on Jan. 7.

Some Orthodox Ukrainians observed Christmas on Dec. 25 last year in response to Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Orthodox Church observes the birth of Jesus on Jan. 7.

The cathedral in the Monastery of the Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kyiv, held its Christmas celebration on Jan. 7 of this year, but the service was held in the Ukrainian language for the first time in the 31 years of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed legislation in July moving the public Christmas Day holiday to Dec. 25. although one of Ukraine’s two competing Orthodox church organization’s is sticking with the January date dictated by the Julian calendar. To mark Christmas Eve on Dec. 24, Zelenskyy addressed the nation in a video filmed in front of the floodlit St. Sophia Cathedral in central Kyiv.

He reassured Ukrainians fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country that “step by step, day by day, the darkness is losing.”

“Today, this is our common goal, our common dream. And this is precisely what our common prayer is for today. For our freedom. For our victory. For our Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

Kherson was not the only region of Ukraine to come under attack Sunday. Russian forces launched 15 drone strikes overnight, and 14 of the Iranian-made Shahed drones were destroyed over the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi regions, the Ukrainian air force reported.

Meanwhile, two people were wounded during the Russian shelling of 20 towns and villages across northern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Russia, a man was injured in the Bryansk region after a village close to the Ukrainian border came under fire, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press


Top Stories

In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should "find strength in our differences" this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to "love our neighbours...

1h ago

The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?
The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?

If a rental unit in Ontario is found to be "illegal" in some way, tenants could face eviction – but they still have rights and proper procedures must be followed. What makes a unit "illegal"? Kevin...

2h ago

Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards
Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards

A man has died due to a fire near The Stockyards early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to McCormack Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at approximately 4:08 a.m. for reports...

1h ago

More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation

OTTAWA — As another inflation-fighting year wraps up, the Bank of Canada's quest to restore price stability is expected to begin drawing to a close in 2024. The central bank's hefty rate hikes are...

4h ago

