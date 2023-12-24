Security is stepped up around Christmas celebrations in Germany and Austria over attack concerns

Police officers enter Cologne Cathedral ahead of a Christmas Eve Mass, in Cologne, Germany, early Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. Cologne police acting on indications of a possible attack searched Germany's landmark cathedral with sniffer dogs Saturday and said worshippers attending Christmas Eve Mass would undergo security screening before being allowed in.

By David Mchugh, The Associated Press

Posted December 24, 2023 7:39 am.

Last Updated December 24, 2023 8:42 am.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Sightseeing visits were barred at Germany’s landmark cathedral in Cologne and Christmas Eve worshippers faced security checks to get into midnight Mass there Sunday as police responded to indications of a potential attack.

However a top security official urged people not to shy away from holiday celebrations out of fear.

Churchgoers attended multiple services at the cathedral despite the ban on visits purely for sightseeing, a day after police descended on the cathedral and searched it with sniffer dogs. With several dozen officers on duty outside, Auxiliary Bishop Rolf Steinhaeuser greeted those attending what he said was “probably the most secure church service in all of Germany.”

In Austria, police said they also were stepping up security around Vienna’s churches and Christmas markets, apparently responding to the same intelligence about a potential threat. They did not give further information, but the dpa news agency reported without citing a source that the threat was from an Islamic extremist group.

Police in Cologne said they were taking precautions over Christmas even though the information they had was for an attack on New Year’s Eve.

“Even if the reference was to New Year’s Eve, there are a lot of people in the area around the cathedral, today is Christmas Eve midnight Mass, it is one of the most visited cathedrals, the main train station is nearby,” police spokesman Wolfgang Baldes said while standing in front of the cathedral.

“There are a lot of people, and that’s why we said that if there was an indication, we would do everything necessary to protect people,” Baldes added.

Cathedral Provost Guido Assmann said in an interview on the Cologne Archdiocese website domradio.de that halting sightseeing visits did not represent a big change since such visits are normally not allowed during services anyway, and services were scheduled throughout the day Sunday.

Cologne’s towering cathedral, whose twin spires rise 157 meters (515 feet) high, is a major tourist destination visited by some 6 million people a year. It is home to the Shrine of the Three Kings, a gold- and silver-decorated casket said to contain the relics of the three wise men described in the New Testament as paying homage to the newborn Jesus.

Police and cathedral officials urged churchgoers planning to attend Mass on Sunday night to arrive early and not bring bags or purses.

At the same time, Herbert Reul, interior minister for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, appealed to the public not to stay away.

“Caution is advised,” he said, but “we are not defenseless. Our agencies are using all available information to protect us as well as possible.”

“My appeal is, go to church, celebrate Christmas. Fear is the currency of terrorists. We should not make it more valuable,” Reul said.

The European Union’s home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, warned Dec. 5 that Europe faces a “huge risk of terrorist attacks” over the Christmas holidays due to fallout from the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

David Mchugh, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Man dead due early morning to fire near The Stockyards
Man dead due early morning to fire near The Stockyards

A man has died due to a fire near The Stockyards early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to McCormack Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at approximately 4:08 a.m. for reports...

19m ago

More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation

OTTAWA — As another inflation-fighting year wraps up, the Bank of Canada's quest to restore price stability is expected to begin drawing to a close in 2024. The central bank's hefty rate hikes are...

14m ago

Financial pressures forcing Etobicoke church housing refugees to close by end of December
Financial pressures forcing Etobicoke church housing refugees to close by end of December

A Toronto church that has been on the front lines of the refugee housing crisis says it will be forced to close its doors as of December 28 due to a lack of funds. Nadine Miller with Pilgrim Feast Tabernacles...

8h ago

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage protest inside Eaton Centre

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a brief sit-in at the Eaton Centre on Saturday night. The group could be heard chanting "While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping” as Christmas shoppers mingled...

13h ago

