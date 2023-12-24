SIU called in after shots fired by police during Vaughan home invasion investigation

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in after shots were fired by police as they responded to an early morning home invasion in Vaughan.

According to the police watchdog, York region police were called to a home in the area of Forest Drive and Bainbridge Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday after someone called to report a home invasion.

“Upon arriving at the residence, officers became involved in an interaction with three individuals,” the SIU said in a statement. “One officer discharged his firearm multiple times.”

“At this time, it appears that no one suffered any serious injuries as a result of this incident.”

Police arrested a 26-year-old man while two others fled the scene.

The SIU is an independent government agency that is called in when police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.