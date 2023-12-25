‘Beauty in the struggle’: Edmonton TikToker aims to end hunger with street outreach

36-year-old Kora-Lea Vidal is a world football silver medalist who founded a humanitarian movement and is currently homeless in Edmonton. Vidal is seen embracing an elderly First Nations woman at Radius Community Health and Healing, a safe consumption site northeast of downtown, in Edmonton, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jamin Mike

By Jamin Mike, The Canadian Press

Posted December 25, 2023 10:00 am.

Last Updated December 25, 2023 10:12 am.

EDMONTON — Kora-lea Vidal, once a running back for Canada’s silver-medal-winning national football team, says she never thought she’d escape domestic violence and become homeless.

Vidal, 36, often posts videos on TikTok, where she’s amassed nearly 55,000 followers. She covers tough content but also strives to “show there’s a beauty in the struggle.”

“It’s interesting because, when I fell into homelessness myself, as much as it’s a struggle just to meet your basic needs like food, shelter and showers, there’s kind of like a weird sense of freedom to it as well.”

She says her troubles help fuel her mission to end world hunger, starting in some rough areas of downtown Edmonton. In 2017, she started a humanitarian movement called Live Lifted dedicated to meeting that goal. 

“You don’t know how many times people come up and thank me for doing humanitarian work and capturing beautiful moments with their loved ones who they actually lost to addiction.”

Vidal was born in Prince Rupert, B.C., known as the “City of Rainbows” on the northern West Coast. Vidal says she grew up a tough mountain girl who played rugby, and that she was raised by her dad, who died when she was seven.

She incorporated rainbow designs and colours into the branding of her social media and organization because they represent a “prayer for humanity” in the Bible, she says.

Vidal had a son when she was 25, but would continue to play football and breastfeed him at halftime. She retired from the game in order to focus putting her son through sports as he got older.

“But that’s when life took a turn for the worse,” she says. 

She says she wound up in a toxic relationship and stumbled upon the drug scene, then began struggling with addiction for five years.

Today she frequents the streets, but in a different way. She distributes donations and interviews people who have no choice but to call sidewalks, alleys, parking lots and parks home.

“At the time, I didn’t actually know there was a need in Edmonton. I was thinking more so about Third World countries.”

Since beginning her work seven years ago, Vidal says she’s grown alarmed with how many more homeless people are in Edmonton today. 

“It’s really given me a change in perspective, it’s opened my eyes, and it’s opened my heart,” she said.

“I actually stumbled into homelessness myself.” 

Vidal says over the past few weeks she’s been without a home, and that this has been her reality “off and on” for over a year now. She says the streets can often be violent. 

“A lot of people are so desperate that they will actually steal from other homeless people.”

She said not all are like that, but there are “bad apples.”

Vidal says there were times she had to stay in a tent, and couldn’t sleep because it was too cold.

She says fear of encampment fires didn’t prevent her, or the people she’s come across, from sheltering in tents. 

“I honestly couldn’t believe that I went from taking care of people on the streets to being on the streets myself.”

Vidal says there are many ways someone can end up homeless.

“When I go out to do my outreach, I don’t just hand out food and clothing and just part ways, I make an effort to get to know the people that I’m serving.”

Vidal published a TikTok video in 2021 that got more than two million views after she came across a man sitting on a mattress behind a dumpster in an Edmonton parking lot during a frigid February night.

Questioning how he would survive, Vidal gave the stranger a winter jacket, pillow and a blanket, while her son recorded from the warmth and safety of their car.

“I load up my vehicle with all sort of donations, and some of the donations you don’t think someone will even want. But I tell you, every last little bit goes, and there are still people hungry and needing.”

Vidal says she has dipped into her own pocket to get people warm clothes. 

“People are getting frostbite left, right and centre.”

Vidal says there’s still so much stigma around homelessness and addiction, but more people are needed to help.

“A lot of people take action around the holiday season, but this is ’round-the-clock, yearlong work.

“Every day is a struggle out here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023.

Jamin Mike, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging. In...

10m ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

11h ago

Reduced visibility expected for Ontario due to Christmas Day fog: Environment Canada
Reduced visibility expected for Ontario due to Christmas Day fog: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says near-zero visibility is expected to persist throughout parts of Ontario on Christmas Day due to foggy conditions. The weather agency issued fog advisories for much of the province,...

35m ago

Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area
Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area

A man has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Jane Street and Weston Road area on Monday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 12:16 a.m., and a male victim in his 30's with...

3h ago

Top Stories

King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging. In...

10m ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

11h ago

Reduced visibility expected for Ontario due to Christmas Day fog: Environment Canada
Reduced visibility expected for Ontario due to Christmas Day fog: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says near-zero visibility is expected to persist throughout parts of Ontario on Christmas Day due to foggy conditions. The weather agency issued fog advisories for much of the province,...

35m ago

Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area
Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area

A man has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Jane Street and Weston Road area on Monday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 12:16 a.m., and a male victim in his 30's with...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

13h ago

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.

16h ago

2:16
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day

The usually bustling town of Bethlehem resembles a ghost town on Christmas Eve. Brie Davis on the solemn celebrations, as Israel’s prime minister vows to keep fighting until victorious.

20h ago

3:16
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures

The Pilgrim Feast of the Tabernacles will be closing its shelter space for refugees by the end of the month. Melissa Nakhavoly with their plea to all levels of government

21h ago

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

More Videos