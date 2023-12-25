Belarus leader says Russian nuclear weapons shipments are completed, raising concern in the region

FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during a meeting with foreign correspondents, July 6, 2023, in Minsk, Belarus. On Monday, Dec. 25, Lukashenko said that Russia has completed its shipments of tactical nuclear weapons to his country, an initiative that raised strong concerns in neighboring Poland and elsewhere in the region. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted December 25, 2023 2:59 pm.

Last Updated December 25, 2023 3:12 pm.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The president of Belarus said Monday that Russia has completed its shipments of tactical nuclear weapons to his country, an initiative that raised strong concerns in neighboring Poland and elsewhere in the region.

President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of a Moscow-led economic bloc in St. Petersburg that the shipments were completed in October, but he did not give details of how many weapons were sent or where they have been deployed.

Tactical nuclear weapons, which are intended for use on the battlefield, have a short range and a low yield compared with much more powerful nuclear warheads fitted to long-range missiles. Russia said it would maintain control over those it sends to Belarus.

Lukashenko has said that hosting Russian nuclear weapons in his country is meant to deter aggression by Poland, a NATO member. Poland is offering neighbor Ukraine military, humanitarian and political backing in its struggle against Russia’s invasion and is taking part in international sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

Russian troops based in Belarus invaded Ukraine from the north in the war’s opening days, but Belarusian forces are not known to have participated,

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92
Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92

The founder of Canadian men's clothing retailer Harry Rosen Inc. has died at 92. Harry Rosen opened his first made-to-measure menswear store on Parliament Street in Toronto in 1954 and ran the company...

1h ago

Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' CityNews looks at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Toronto area.

TRANSIT 2024

11m ago

King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging. In...

4h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

15h ago

