China OKs 105 online games in Christmas gesture of support after draft curbs trigger massive losses

CORRECTS NUMBER OF GAMES TO 105 - People play online games in an internet cafe in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province Friday, March 1, 2019. China's authority in charge of press and publications has approved 105 online games, saying it fully supports the industry after newly proposed curbs caused massive losses for major game companies. The National Press and Publication Administration issued a statement on its Weibo social media account Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, saying the approvals demonstrate active support for the development of online games.(Chinatopix via AP)

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted December 25, 2023 1:52 am.

Last Updated December 25, 2023 1:56 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s press and publications authority has approved 105 new online games, saying it fully supports the industry after proposed curbs caused massive losses last week for investors in major games makers.

The National Press and Publication Administration issued a statement on its WeChat social media account Monday saying the approvals by the Game Working Committee of China Music and Digital Association were “positive signals that support the prosperity and healthy development of the online game industry.”

Tencent’s “Counter War: Future” and NetEase’s “Firefly Assault” were among games approved.

Draft guidelines for curbs on online gaming had caused share prices of video game makers like Tencent and Netease to plunge on Friday, causing losses of tens of billions of dollars and dragging Chinese benchmarks lower.

The administration’s guidelines said online games would be banned from offering incentives for daily log-ins or purchases. Other restrictions include limiting how much users can recharge and issuing warnings for “irrational consumption behavior.”

On Friday, Netease’s Nasdaq-traded shares fell 16.1% while it’s Hong Kong-traded shares sank 25%. Tencent’s closed 12% lower. Huya Inc., a smaller online games maker, lost 10.7% on the New York Stock Exchange. Overall, the companies lost tens of billions of dollars in market value.

Hong Kong’s market was closed Monday for the Christmas holiday. Share prices in Shanghai were flat.

The Press and Publication Administration said that in 2023, 1,075 game version numbers had been issued, of which 977 were domestically produced and 98 were imported.

It also cited a “2023 China Game Industry Report” that it said showed sales revenue for the domestic online games market exceeded 300 billion yuan ($42 billion) in 2023, with the number of people playing the games reaching 668 million.

“The Game Working Committee hopes that member units will take this opportunity to launch more high-quality products, promote high-quality development of the online game industry, and contribute to promoting cultural prosperity and development and building a culturally powerful country,” it said.

China has taken various measures against the online games sector in recent years.

In 2021, regulators limited the amount of time children could spend on games to just three hours a week, expressing concern about addiction to video gaming. Approvals of new video games were suspended for about eight months but resumed in April 2022 as a broader crackdown on the entire technology industry was eased.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along
A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along

As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the military is closely tracking his every move. Armed with radar, sensors, aircraft and Christmas spirit, the North American...

5h ago

Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot
Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot

Almost 200 people won't be home for Christmas - or anywhere else for that matter - after their flight to Mexico was cancelled due to a series of missteps by Flair Airlines. The discount carrier was...

3h ago

Driver critically injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough
Driver critically injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough

One person was critically injured following a head-on crash involving a car and a bus in Scarborough. Police say the crash occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road around 5:30...

5h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

3h ago

Top Stories

A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along
A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along

As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the military is closely tracking his every move. Armed with radar, sensors, aircraft and Christmas spirit, the North American...

5h ago

Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot
Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot

Almost 200 people won't be home for Christmas - or anywhere else for that matter - after their flight to Mexico was cancelled due to a series of missteps by Flair Airlines. The discount carrier was...

3h ago

Driver critically injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough
Driver critically injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough

One person was critically injured following a head-on crash involving a car and a bus in Scarborough. Police say the crash occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road around 5:30...

5h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

5h ago

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.

8h ago

2:16
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day

The usually bustling town of Bethlehem resembles a ghost town on Christmas Eve. Brie Davis on the solemn celebrations, as Israel’s prime minister vows to keep fighting until victorious.

13h ago

3:16
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures

The Pilgrim Feast of the Tabernacles will be closing its shelter space for refugees by the end of the month. Melissa Nakhavoly with their plea to all levels of government

13h ago

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

More Videos