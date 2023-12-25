Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted by failed Christmas swatting attempt

FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., arrives on Capitol Hill, Oct. 24, 2023, in Washington. Greene was the target of a swatting attempt at her Georgia residence on Christmas morning, Monday, Dec. 25, the congresswoman and local police said, marking the latest instance of someone calling in a fake emergency to draw armed officers to her home. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press

Posted December 25, 2023 6:26 pm.

Last Updated December 25, 2023 7:42 pm.

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the target of a swatting attempt at her Georgia residence on Christmas morning, the congresswoman and local police said, marking the latest instance of someone calling in a fake emergency to draw armed officers to her home.

The Rome Police Department quickly verified that the call was a hoax and did not send officers to the house, department spokesperson Kelly Madden said.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this,” Greene wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A man in New York called the Georgia suicide hotline just before 11 a.m. Monday, claiming that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene’s home and was going to kill himself next, Madden said. The call was quickly transferred to police when suicide hotline responders recognized the Georgia congresswoman’s address.

The department said it contacted Greene’s private security detail to confirm she was safe and that there was no emergency at her residence. The call was then determined to be a swatting attempt, so the police response was canceled en route, Madden explained.

“We determined before our personnel could get to her location that there was no emergency and there was no reason to respond,” she said. “Her security detail had it all under control, and there actually was nothing going on.”

The congresswoman, who represents the cities of Rome, Dalton and Calhoun in northwest Georgia, spent her first term stripped of committee assignments by the former House Democratic majority over racist comments, her embrace of conspiracy theories and her past endorsement of violence against Democratic officials. She has since gained more influence under the House’s current Republican leadership and continues to be a firebrand for the far-right.

Greene’s statement that she has been the target of roughly eight swatting attempts is accurate, Madden said. Past calls claimed that dead bodies had been found in the bath tub and in other areas of her home, which is located about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta. Police also responded last year to false reports of shootings outside her residence.

The department said it sent officers to the house in response to those prior incidents but has since formed a close working relationship with Greene’s security detail, which allows officers to better assess the threat level.

The department’s criminal investigations division is working to identify Monday’s caller and build a case, Madden said.

Another New York man was sentenced to three months in prison in August for making threatening phone calls to Greene’s Washington, D.C., office.

Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press

Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' CityNews looks at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Toronto area.

TRANSIT 2024

50m ago

Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92
Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92

The founder of Canadian men's clothing retailer Harry Rosen Inc. has died at 92. Harry Rosen opened his first made-to-measure menswear store on Parliament Street in Toronto in 1954 and ran the company...

6h ago

Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy
Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Yonge and Charles streets at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

3h ago

King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging. In...

9h ago

