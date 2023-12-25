Search for young girl who fell into Quebec river enters fourth day

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 25, 2023 10:58 am.

Last Updated December 25, 2023 11:12 am.

DOLBEAU-MISTASSINI, Que. — Quebec provincial police are resuming a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.

The child was sledding with her mother in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. Friday afternoon when she passed through a safety barrier and fell into the Mistassibi River.

Police ground, helicopter and diving teams have been searching for the girl ever since, but paused their efforts on Saturday and Sunday evenings for security reasons as darkness fell.

Spokesperson Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says the search continues this morning, but that rescuers are waiting for river ice to thicken before deploying diving teams to search under ice sheets.

Firefighters had also been assisting with the search until today, but Beaulieu says they’ve done everything they can.

A mobile police command unit remains in place today while teams search the riverbanks.

The Canadian Press

