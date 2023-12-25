Shipping firm Maersk says it’s preparing for resumption of Red Sea voyages after attacks from Yemen

FILE - The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney in Souda Bay, Greece. The American warship and multiple commercial ships came under attack Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said, potentially marking a major escalation in a series of maritime attacks in the Mideast linked to the Israel-Hamas war. "We're aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available," the Pentagon said. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Bill Dodge/U.S. Navy via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 25, 2023 7:16 am.

Last Updated December 25, 2023 7:56 am.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shipping firm Maersk says that it’s preparing to allow vessels to resume sailing through the Red Sea, thanks to the start of a U.S.-led multinational naval operation to protect shipping from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Houthi attacks have led to a major disruption of shipping through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, one of the most important arteries for trade in oil, natural gas, grain and consumer goods between Europe and Asia.

Maersk said in a statement Sunday that “we have received confirmation that the previously announced multi-national security initiative Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) has now been set up and deployed to allow maritime commerce to pass through the Red Sea-Gulf of Aden and once again return to using the Suez Canal as a gateway between Asia and Europe. ”

The company said it was working on plans for the first vessels to make the journey “and for this to happen as soon as operationally possible.”

The Houthis are Iranian-backed rebels who seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, launching a grinding war against a Saudi-led coalition seeking to restore the government. The Houthis have sporadically targeted ships in the region, but the attacks have increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The rebels have threatened to attack any vessel they believe is either going to or coming from Israel. That has escalated to apparently any vessel, with container ships and oil tankers flagged to countries like Norway and Liberia being attacked or drawing missile fire.

Major shipping companies include Maersk have been avoiding the Red Sea and sending their ships around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope. That added what analysts say could be a week to two weeks of voyages. The disruption also hiked fuel and insurance costs.

On Saturday, a U.S. warship shot down four incoming drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas, and a Norwegian-flagged chemicals and oil tanker reported a near miss of an attack drone, while an India-flagged tanker was hit with no injuries reported., the U.S. Central Command said Sunday on X, formerly Twitter. The incidents represented the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by the Houthis since Oct. 17.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot
Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot

Almost 200 people won't be home for Christmas - or anywhere else for that matter - after their flight to Mexico was cancelled due to a series of missteps by Flair Airlines. The discount carrier was...

8h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

8h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area
Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area

A man has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Jane Street and Weston Road area on Monday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 12:16 a.m., and a male victim in his 30's with...

28m ago

Driver critically injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough
Driver critically injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough

One person was critically injured following a head-on crash involving a car and a bus in Scarborough. Police say the crash occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road around 5:30...

9h ago

Top Stories

Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot
Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot

Almost 200 people won't be home for Christmas - or anywhere else for that matter - after their flight to Mexico was cancelled due to a series of missteps by Flair Airlines. The discount carrier was...

8h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

8h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area
Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area

A man has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Jane Street and Weston Road area on Monday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 12:16 a.m., and a male victim in his 30's with...

28m ago

Driver critically injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough
Driver critically injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough

One person was critically injured following a head-on crash involving a car and a bus in Scarborough. Police say the crash occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road around 5:30...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

10h ago

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.

13h ago

2:16
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day

The usually bustling town of Bethlehem resembles a ghost town on Christmas Eve. Brie Davis on the solemn celebrations, as Israel’s prime minister vows to keep fighting until victorious.

17h ago

3:16
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures

The Pilgrim Feast of the Tabernacles will be closing its shelter space for refugees by the end of the month. Melissa Nakhavoly with their plea to all levels of government

18h ago

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

More Videos