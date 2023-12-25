Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed, with most markets shut, after Wall St’s 8th winning week

A person walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed on Monday after Wall Street capped its eighth straight winning week with a quiet finish following reports showing inflation on the way down and the economy potentially on the way up. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted December 25, 2023 12:26 am.

Last Updated December 25, 2023 12:42 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Monday after Wall Street capped its eighth straight winning week with a quiet finish following reports showing inflation on the way down and the economy potentially on the way up.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2% to 33,225.45 and the Taiex in Taiwan gained 0.1%. Bangkok’s SET was up 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3% to 2,905.79.

Most markets in the region and beyond were closed for the Christmas holiday.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to sit less than 1% below its record set nearly two years ago, at 4,754.63. The Dow slipped less than 0.1% to 37,385.97, and the Nasdaq gained 0.2% to 14,992.97.

With its eight straight weekly gains, the S&P 500 is in the midst of its longest winning streak since 2017.

Wall Street’s focus was squarely on a suite of economic reports released Friday that led to some swings in Treasury yields.

The measure of inflation the Federal Reserve prefers to use slowed by more than economists expected, down to 2.6% in November from 2.9% a month earlier. It echoed other inflation reports for November released earlier in the month.

Spending by U.S. consumers unexpectedly rose during the month. While that’s a good sign for growth for an economy driven mainly by consumer spending, it could also indicate underlying pressure remains on inflation.

Other reports on Friday showed orders for durable manufactured goods strengthened more in November than expected, sales of new homes unexpectedly weakened and sentiment for U.S. consumers improved.

The Federal Reserve is walking a tightrope, trying to slow the economy enough through high interest rates to cool inflation, but not so much that it tips into a recession. A stronger-than-expected economy could complicate the balancing act.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.90% early Monday, roughly its same level from late Friday. It is still down comfortably from October, when it was above 5% and putting painful downward pressure on the stock market.

Falling yields have been a primary reason the stock market has charged roughly 15% higher since late October. Not only do they boost the economy by encouraging borrowing, they also relax the pressure on the financial system and goose prices for investments. They’ve been easing on hopes that inflation has cooled enough for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates through 2024.

Traders are largely betting the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate by at least 1.50 percentage points by the end of next year, according to data from CME Group. The federal funds rate is currently sitting within a range of 5.25% to 5.50% at its highest level in more than two decades.

In currency dealings, the U.S. dollar fell to 142.18 Japanese yen from 142.49 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1007 from $1.1019.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press



A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along
A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along

As children around the world eagerly await Santa's arrival on Christmas, the military is closely tracking his every move. Armed with radar, sensors, aircraft and Christmas spirit, the North American...

3h ago

Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot
Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot

Almost 200 people won't be home for Christmas - or anywhere else for that matter - after their flight to Mexico was cancelled due to a series of missteps by Flair Airlines. The discount carrier was...

2h ago

Driver critically injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough
Driver critically injured after car and TTC bus crash in Scarborough

One person was critically injured following a head-on crash involving a car and a bus in Scarborough. Police say the crash occurred in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road around 5:30...

3h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

2h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

4h ago

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.

7h ago

2:16
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day

The usually bustling town of Bethlehem resembles a ghost town on Christmas Eve. Brie Davis on the solemn celebrations, as Israel’s prime minister vows to keep fighting until victorious.

11h ago

3:16
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures

The Pilgrim Feast of the Tabernacles will be closing its shelter space for refugees by the end of the month. Melissa Nakhavoly with their plea to all levels of government

12h ago

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

