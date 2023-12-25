TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap “One Life to Live” and a villain in the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II," died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 25, 2023 5:11 pm.

Last Updated December 25, 2023 5:12 pm.

Kamar de los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap “One Life to Live” and a villain in the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II,” has died in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced.

De los Reyes died Sunday following a brief battle with cancer, according to a statement from Lisa Goldberg, a publicist for de los Reyes’ wife, Sherri Saum.

In “One Life to Live,” de los Reyes starred as Antonio Vega, a former gang member who became a lawyer and then a cop, alongside Saum. In the popular video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II,” he played the villain Raul Menendez. He also had roles in Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow,” ABC’s “The Rookie” and CW’s “All American.”

The family statement said that at the time of his death, de los Reyes was filming “All American” — and had recently shot roles in Marvel’s upcoming “Daredevil” series and Hulu’s yet to be released “Washington Black,” starring Sterling K. Brown.

De los Reyes was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Las Vegas. According to a biography provided by the family, he caught the bug for acting when he arrived in Los Angeles in the late ’80s. Early roles include playing Pedro Quinn in the 1994 off-Broadway play, “Blade to the Heat,” and Ferdinand in director George C. Wolfe’s production of “The Tempest” for Shakespeare in the Park.

On the big screen, de los Reyes appeared in Oliver Stone’s “Nixon,” playing Watergate burglar Eugenio Martinez, as a secret service agent in “Salt,” with Angelina Jolie, and in “The Cell” with Jennifer Lopez.

“De los Reyes lived in Los Angeles, however, his heart never left Puerto Rico,” the family statement said, adding that the actor had been active in the recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The actor is survived by wife Saum and three sons, Caylen, 26, and twins Michael and John, age 9.

The Associated Press

