Victoria Police Chief recounts busy Christmas Eve for officers, one hit with vomit

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 25, 2023 7:19 pm.

Last Updated December 25, 2023 7:26 pm.

VICTORIA — The chief of police in Victoria, B.C., says his officers had a busy Christmas Eve, but the holiday season didn’t exactly bring good tidings of great joy for one officer on a city bus.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak says one officer was hit with a cup of vomit as they attempted to take a passenger off a bus.

Manak’s social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, says another officer had to use a Taser on a man who wouldn’t leave a store.

The chief says his officers also had to arrest a woman in downtown Victoria who was allegedly trying to pop the tires on 20 vehicles.

Manak says the evening wasn’t all bad though after one officer found a Tim Hortons gift card on his car upon returning to his police cruiser after responding to a call downtown.

The chief says it was a silver lining to an otherwise busy Christmas Eve as officers worked to keep the streets safe for Santa’s arrival.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2023

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' CityNews looks at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Toronto area.

TRANSIT 2024

51m ago

Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92
Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92

The founder of Canadian men's clothing retailer Harry Rosen Inc. has died at 92. Harry Rosen opened his first made-to-measure menswear store on Parliament Street in Toronto in 1954 and ran the company...

6h ago

Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy
Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Yonge and Charles streets at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

3h ago

King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging. In...

9h ago

