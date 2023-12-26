6-year-old boy traveling to visit grandma for Christmas put on wrong Spirit flight

FILE - A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport on May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. A 6-year-old boy who left on a flight for the Christmas holiday to visit his grandmother was put on the wrong plane. When the grandmother, up on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at the airport in Fort Myers to greet her grandson who was flying for the first time from Philadelphia, she was told he wasn’t on the Spirit Airlines flight. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 26, 2023 11:22 am.

Last Updated December 26, 2023 11:26 am.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy who left on a flight for the Christmas holiday to visit his grandmother in southwest Florida instead was put on the wrong plane and ended up 160 miles away in Orlando, Florida.

When the grandmother, Maria Ramos, showed up on Thursday at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers to greet her grandson who was flying for the first time from Philadelphia, she was told he wasn’t on the Spirit Airlines flight.

“I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant and I asked her, ‘Where’s my grandson? He was handed over to you at Philadelphia?’ She said, ‘No, I had no kids with me,’” Ramos told WINK News.

She then got a call from her grandson from the airport in Orlando, telling her that he had landed.

An email was sent to Spirit Airlines on Tuesday morning seeking comment.

In a statement to WINK News, Spirit Airlines said the boy was under the care and supervision of an airlines employee the entire time, even though he was incorrectly boarded on a flight to Orlando. Once the mistake was discovered, the airlines let the family know, the statement said.

“We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our Guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation,” the statement said. “We apologize to the family for this experience.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

34% of Canadian poll respondents, particularly younger individuals, report feeling lonely
34% of Canadian poll respondents, particularly younger individuals, report feeling lonely

The Maru Public Opinion poll conducted before Christmas found feelings of loneliness and depression most among respondents between 18 and 34.

4h ago

More Canadians hope to take advantage of Boxing Day sales compared to last year, survey finds
More Canadians hope to take advantage of Boxing Day sales compared to last year, survey finds

A survey from the Retail Council of Canada Reveals 32 per cent of Canadians want to take advantage of Tuesday's deals.

8m ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries from assault in Roncesvalles
Man suffers life-threatening injuries from assault in Roncesvalles

Toronto police are investigating after a man was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of the assault,...

39m ago

New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis

OTTAWA — Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a...

3m ago

Top Stories

34% of Canadian poll respondents, particularly younger individuals, report feeling lonely
34% of Canadian poll respondents, particularly younger individuals, report feeling lonely

The Maru Public Opinion poll conducted before Christmas found feelings of loneliness and depression most among respondents between 18 and 34.

4h ago

More Canadians hope to take advantage of Boxing Day sales compared to last year, survey finds
More Canadians hope to take advantage of Boxing Day sales compared to last year, survey finds

A survey from the Retail Council of Canada Reveals 32 per cent of Canadians want to take advantage of Tuesday's deals.

8m ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries from assault in Roncesvalles
Man suffers life-threatening injuries from assault in Roncesvalles

Toronto police are investigating after a man was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of the assault,...

39m ago

New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis

OTTAWA — Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.
2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

More Videos