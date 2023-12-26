At least 140 villagers killed by suspected herders in dayslong attacks in north-central Nigeria

By Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Posted December 26, 2023 6:10 am.

Last Updated December 26, 2023 6:12 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 140 people were killed by gunmen who attacked remote villages over two days in north-central Nigeria’s Plateau state, survivors and officials said Tuesday in the latest of such mass killings this year blamed on the West African nation’s farmer-herder crisis.

The assailants targeted 17 communities during the “senseless and unprovoked” attacks on Saturday and Sunday, during which most houses in the areas were burned down, Plateau Gov. Caleb Mutfwang said Tuesday in a broadcast on the local Channels Television.

“As I am talking to you, in Mangu local government alone, we buried 15 people. As of this morning, in Bokkos, we are counting not less than 100 corpses. I am yet to take stock of (the deaths in) Barkin Ladi,” Gov. Mutfwan said. “It has been a very terrifying Christmas for us here in Plateau.”

Amnesty International Nigeria’s office told The Associated Press that it has so far confirmed 140 deaths in the Christian-dominated Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau based on data compiled by its workers on the ground and from local officials, though locals feared a higher death toll with some people unaccounted for.

Some of the locals said that it took more than 12 hours before security agencies responded to their call for help, a claim the AP couldn’t independently verify, but which echoes past concerns about slow interventions in Nigeria‘s deadly security crisis, which has killed hundreds this year, including in Plateau.

“I called security but they never came. The ambush started 6 in the evening but security reached our place by 7 in the morning,” said Sunday Dawum, a youth leader in Bokkos. At least 27 people were killed in his village, Mbom Mbaru, including his brother, he said.

No group took responsibility for the attacks though the blame fell on herders from the Fulani tribe, who have been accused of carrying out such mass killings across the northwest and central regions where the decadeslong conflict over access to land and water has further worsened the sectarian division between Christians and Muslims in Africa’s most populous nation.

The Nigerian army said it has begun “clearance operations” in search of the suspects, with the help of other security agencies, although arrests are rare in such attacks.

“We will not rest until we bring all those culpable for these dastardly acts to book,” said Abdullsalam Abubakar, who commands the army’s special intervention operation in Plateau and neighboring states.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who was elected this year after promising to help tackle the security challenges that his predecessor failed to address, has yet to make any public comments about the latest attacks days after they happened.

Tinubu’s government and others in the past haven’t taken any “tangible action” to protect lives and ensure justice for victims in the conflict-hit northern region, Amnesty International Nigeria director Isa Sanusi told the AP.

“Sometimes they claim to make arrests but there is no proof they have done so … The brazen failure of the authorities to protect the people of Nigeria is gradually becoming the ‘norm,’” he said.

Chinedu Asadu, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' CityNews looks at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Toronto area.

11h ago

Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92
Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92

The founder of Canadian men's clothing retailer Harry Rosen Inc. has died at 92. Harry Rosen opened his first made-to-measure menswear store on Parliament Street in Toronto in 1954 and ran the company...

17h ago

Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy
Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Yonge and Charles streets at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

13h ago

King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging. In...

20h ago

Top Stories

Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' CityNews looks at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Toronto area.

11h ago

Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92
Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92

The founder of Canadian men's clothing retailer Harry Rosen Inc. has died at 92. Harry Rosen opened his first made-to-measure menswear store on Parliament Street in Toronto in 1954 and ran the company...

17h ago

Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy
Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Yonge and Charles streets at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

13h ago

King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging. In...

20h ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.
2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

More Videos