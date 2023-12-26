More Canadians hope to take advantage of Boxing Day sales compared to last year, survey finds

online shopping
Online shopping. (Photo by rupixen.com)

By CityNews Staff

Posted December 26, 2023 10:49 am.

Last Updated December 26, 2023 11:19 am.

If you thought the malls were busy during Boxing Day in 2022, you may be in for a rude awakening this year.

A survey from the Retail Council of Canada reveals that 32 per cent of Canadians want to take advantage of Tuesday’s deals, which is nearly double last year’s number of 18 per cent.

Some of the hot items sought after include appliances, furniture, and clothing.

The survey found that holiday shopping in general is expected to be higher than ever, with Canadians saying they plan to spend $898 on average per person, a number the council calls “unprecedented.”

“Even with prevailing financial concerns on Canadians’ minds, the desire to connect with loved ones and shop and share gifts and experiences remains undeterred,” said Diane Brisebois, president and CEO of the organization.

“Retailers across the nation recognize these needs and will be providing Canadians with unique holiday shopping experiences, bolstered by exceptional products and engaging, value-added promotions.”

With files from Sonia Aslam and Emma Crawford

