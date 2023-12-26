Disney says in lawsuit that DeSantis-appointed government is failing to release public records

By Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Posted December 26, 2023 3:43 pm.

Last Updated December 26, 2023 3:56 pm.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney has filed a lawsuit claiming that the oversight government for Walt Disney World, which was taken over by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year, has failed to release documents and properly preserve records in violation of Florida public records law.

Disney said in the lawsuit filed Friday that the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, often referred to as CFTOD, has been so slow in fulfilling its public records duties that it has failed to respond completely to a request the company made seven months ago when it paid more than $2,400 to get emails and text messages belonging to the five district board members appointed by DeSantis.

Disney, DeSantis and the DeSantis appointees already are battling for control of the government in two pending lawsuits in federal and state court.

The public records lawsuit is asking a judge to review any documents that the district claims are exempt from being released, declare that the district is violating state public records law and order the district to release the documents that Disney has requested.

“CFTOD has prevented Disney from discovering the actions of its government through public records requests, in violation of Florida law,” said the lawsuit filed in state court in Orlando. “The Court should grant Disney relief.”

An email was sent to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District seeking comment.

The new lawsuit claims that the district is failing to follow public records laws in other ways, such as allowing the DeSantis-appointed board members to use personal email addresses and texts for district business without a process for making sure they are preserved and failing to make sure board members don’t auto-delete messages dealing with district business.

The feud between DeSantis and Disney started last year after the company publicly opposed the state’s so-called don’t say gay law, which bans classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. The law was championed by DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. In retaliation, DeSantis and Republican legislators took over the district Disney had controlled for more than five decades and installed five board members loyal to the governor.

Around 50 out of about 370 employees have left the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District since it was taken over in February, raising concerns that decades of institutional knowledge are departing with them, along with a reputation for a well-run government.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on X, formerly known as Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP.

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

TRANSIT 2024

3h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

33m ago

Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles
Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles

Toronto police have confirmed that a man has died after he was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of...

1h ago

Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal
Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal

Centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier has an agreement to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $10.5-million deal, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith confirmed Tuesday. https://twitter.com/bnicholsonsmith/status/1739704003523420426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1739704003523420426%7Ctwgr%5Eac107edb4927de6b97a6960e06423f1a0540cd17%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sportsnet.ca%2Fmlb%2Farticle%2Fkevin-kiermaier-agrees-to-return-to-blue-jays-on-one-year-10-5m-deal%2F Tuesday's...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

TRANSIT 2024

3h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

33m ago

Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles
Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles

Toronto police have confirmed that a man has died after he was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of...

1h ago

Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal
Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal

Centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier has an agreement to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $10.5-million deal, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith confirmed Tuesday. https://twitter.com/bnicholsonsmith/status/1739704003523420426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1739704003523420426%7Ctwgr%5Eac107edb4927de6b97a6960e06423f1a0540cd17%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sportsnet.ca%2Fmlb%2Farticle%2Fkevin-kiermaier-agrees-to-return-to-blue-jays-on-one-year-10-5m-deal%2F Tuesday's...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

14h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.
2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

More Videos