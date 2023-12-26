Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years together, dancer confirms

FILE - Bryan Tanaka, left, and Mariah Carey arrive at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Carey and Tanaka have split after 7 years together, Tanaka has confirmed. In a statement shared with the Associated Press and published to Tanaka's Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, Carey's backup dancer-turned-creative director and partner detailed their breakup. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) 2018 Invision

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted December 26, 2023 4:43 pm.

Last Updated December 26, 2023 4:56 pm.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have split after 7 years together, the dancer confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement shared with The Associated Press and published to Tanaka’s Instagram, Carey’s backup dancer-turned-creative director and partner detailed their breakup.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” he wrote. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

“I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters,” he continued.

Tanaka and Carey first met when Tanaka joined her 2006 The Adventures of Mimi tour as a backup dancer.

The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer first confirmed their relationship to the AP in 2017.

“I’m just going to be like ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she said at the time, smiling. “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. … Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

Rumors of their split began popping up online last month, when fans noticed Tanaka did not join Carey on her Merry Christmas One and All! tour.

Carey has not released a public statement about the breakup.

A representative for Carey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

TRANSIT 2024

5h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

2h ago

Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles
Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles

Toronto police have confirmed that a man has died after he was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of...

3h ago

Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal
Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal

Centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier has an agreement to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $10.5-million deal, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith confirmed Tuesday. https://twitter.com/bnicholsonsmith/status/1739704003523420426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1739704003523420426%7Ctwgr%5Eac107edb4927de6b97a6960e06423f1a0540cd17%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sportsnet.ca%2Fmlb%2Farticle%2Fkevin-kiermaier-agrees-to-return-to-blue-jays-on-one-year-10-5m-deal%2F Tuesday's...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

TRANSIT 2024

5h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

2h ago

Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles
Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles

Toronto police have confirmed that a man has died after he was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of...

3h ago

Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal
Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal

Centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier has an agreement to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $10.5-million deal, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith confirmed Tuesday. https://twitter.com/bnicholsonsmith/status/1739704003523420426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1739704003523420426%7Ctwgr%5Eac107edb4927de6b97a6960e06423f1a0540cd17%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sportsnet.ca%2Fmlb%2Farticle%2Fkevin-kiermaier-agrees-to-return-to-blue-jays-on-one-year-10-5m-deal%2F Tuesday's...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

15h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.
2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

More Videos