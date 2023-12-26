Missing pregnant Texas teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car in San Antonio

By The Associated Press

Posted December 26, 2023 8:49 pm.

Last Updated December 26, 2023 8:56 pm.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — A missing pregnant Texas teenager and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car Tuesday in San Antonio and police said they may have been there for days.

Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, were reported missing by police in Leon Valley, a few miles northwest of San Antonio suburb.

Two bodies were found in a Kia Optima matching the description of one belonging to the boyfriend and they may have been there for three or four days, Police Chief William P. McManus said at a news conference.

He didn’t identify the bodies pending confirmation by the medical examiner but said they were believed to be those of the missing couple.

McManus didn’t provide other details and said he didn’t know whether a weapon had been found in the car.

“What we’re looking at right now is a very, very perplexing crime scene,” the chief said.

“Detectives right now are looking at this as a possible murder but we don’t know for sure,” he said. “Because of the complexity, the complex crime scene, we can’t say for sure what we have.”

The bodies were found Tuesday afternoon after someone spotted the car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in San Antonio and alerted the family, KENS-TV reported. Relatives then called police.

Soto was a week overdue to deliver and was scheduled to have an induced labor at a hospital last Saturday night, her family told the station.

Gloria Cordova said she last heard from her daughter on Friday afternoon and got no answer when she knocked on her Leon Valley apartment door Saturday afternoon.

Leon Valley police issued a CLEAR Alert for Soto on Monday and later said her boyfriend also was missing. Soto’s family organized a search of the area near her apartment on Christmas night.

“Savanah was so, so happy because she was going to be a mommy. It breaks my heart,” her mother told KENS-TV.

The Associated Press

