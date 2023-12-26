New Mexico delegation wants more time for the public and tribes to comment on proposed power line

FILE - This undated photo shows the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. New Mexico’s congressional delegation wants the public to have more time to weigh in on a proposed transmission line that would bring more electricity to one of the nation’s top nuclear weapons laboratories. The project comes as Los Alamos National Laboratory looks to power ongoing operations and future missions that include manufacturing key components for the U.S. nuclear arsenal. (The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File) Albuquerque Journal

By The Associated Press

Posted December 26, 2023 2:19 pm.

Last Updated December 26, 2023 2:26 pm.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s congressional delegation wants the public to have more time to weigh in on a proposed transmission line that would bring more electricity to one of the nation’s top nuclear weapons laboratories, saying the comment period should be extended by 60 days.

The project comes as Los Alamos National Laboratory looks to power ongoing operations and future missions that include manufacturing key components for the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

Native American tribes and environmentalists already have voiced opposition to the multimillion-dollar power line project, which would cross national forest land in an area known as the Caja del Rio and span the Rio Grande at White Rock Canyon. Several pueblos have cultural and spiritual ties to the area.

The congressional delegation said in a letter to the National Nuclear Security Administration that the current 30-day comment period falls on numerous federal and religious holidays and overlaps with multiple Pueblo feasts, making it difficult for any meaningful participation.

Members of the delegation also noted that the All Pueblo Council of Governors — which represents 20 pueblos in New Mexico and Texas — is in the midst of a leadership transition and should have an opportunity to comment and engage directly with the federal officials about the project.

A coalition of environmental groups also sent a request for extending the comment period to March 17.

The All Pueblo Council of Governors in 2021 adopted a resolution to support the preservation of the area, arguing that the Caja del Rio has a dense concentration of petroglyphs, ancestral homes, ceremonial kivas, roads, irrigation structures and other cultural resources.

The tribes say longstanding mismanagement by federal land managers has resulted in desecration to sacred sites on the Caja del Rio.

The U.S. Energy Department’s National Nuclear Security Administration announced in April 2021 that it would be working with federal land managers to assess the project’s potential environmental effects. The project calls for new overhead poles, staging areas where materials can be stored and access roads for construction and maintenance.

Part of the line would be built along an existing utility corridor, but a new path would have to be cut through forest land to reach an electrical substation.

Federal officials stated in the draft environmental review released in November that they have been coordinating with tribes, including having tribal experts present during cultural inventories done in 2022 and 2023.

Federal officials also said federal and tribal monitors would be on site during the construction.

Joseph Brophy Toledo, a traditional leader for Jemez Pueblo, told the Santa Fe New Mexican that it’s important that the tribes be able to comment on the assessment and make suggestions for protecting the area’s cultural resources.

He said he hopes the federal government listens.

“They are going to build it,” Toledo said. “I hope they will have all of these protections.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

TRANSIT 2024

2h ago

Uber driver charged after sexually assaulting passenger in Whitby
Uber driver charged after sexually assaulting passenger in Whitby

Durham police have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his Uber services. On Sunday, police responded to a sexual assault call in...

29m ago

Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles
Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles

Toronto police have confirmed that a man has died after he was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of...

22m ago

Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal
Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal

Centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier has an agreement to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $10.5-million deal, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith confirmed Tuesday. https://twitter.com/bnicholsonsmith/status/1739704003523420426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1739704003523420426%7Ctwgr%5Eac107edb4927de6b97a6960e06423f1a0540cd17%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sportsnet.ca%2Fmlb%2Farticle%2Fkevin-kiermaier-agrees-to-return-to-blue-jays-on-one-year-10-5m-deal%2F Tuesday's...

51m ago

Top Stories

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

TRANSIT 2024

2h ago

Uber driver charged after sexually assaulting passenger in Whitby
Uber driver charged after sexually assaulting passenger in Whitby

Durham police have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his Uber services. On Sunday, police responded to a sexual assault call in...

29m ago

Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles
Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles

Toronto police have confirmed that a man has died after he was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of...

22m ago

Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal
Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal

Centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier has an agreement to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $10.5-million deal, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith confirmed Tuesday. https://twitter.com/bnicholsonsmith/status/1739704003523420426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1739704003523420426%7Ctwgr%5Eac107edb4927de6b97a6960e06423f1a0540cd17%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sportsnet.ca%2Fmlb%2Farticle%2Fkevin-kiermaier-agrees-to-return-to-blue-jays-on-one-year-10-5m-deal%2F Tuesday's...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.
2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

More Videos