Quebec public sector negotiations resume after Christmas break as strike threat looms

Quebec public sector workers in health, education and social services hold a day-long strike in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 26, 2023 12:05 pm.

Last Updated December 26, 2023 12:26 pm.

Negotiations between the Quebec government and unions representing hundreds of thousands of public-sector employees are resuming today after a short Christmas break.

Quebec announced a flurry of tentative deals over the weekend with several labour groups belonging to an alliance known as the common front, including unions representing teachers, school support staff and health-care system employees.

Those deals only cover work conditions, however, and the parties are still negotiating compensation and benefits.

The common front has carried out several multi-day strikes in the last two months and is threatening an unlimited strike in the new year unless it reaches an agreement with the government.

Separate unions representing around 66,000 teachers and 80,000 health-care workers were not among the groups that reached a deal with the government before Christmas.

The teachers union, Fédération autonome de l’enseignement, has been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23, closing about 800 schools.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

TRANSIT 2024

30m ago

34% of Canadian poll respondents, particularly younger individuals, report feeling lonely
34% of Canadian poll respondents, particularly younger individuals, report feeling lonely

The Maru Public Opinion poll conducted before Christmas found feelings of loneliness and depression most among respondents between 18 and 34.

5h ago

More Canadians hope to take advantage of Boxing Day sales compared to last year, survey finds
More Canadians hope to take advantage of Boxing Day sales compared to last year, survey finds

A survey from the Retail Council of Canada Reveals 32 per cent of Canadians want to take advantage of Tuesday's deals.

1h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries from assault in Roncesvalles
Man suffers life-threatening injuries from assault in Roncesvalles

Toronto police are investigating after a man was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of the assault,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

TRANSIT 2024

30m ago

34% of Canadian poll respondents, particularly younger individuals, report feeling lonely
34% of Canadian poll respondents, particularly younger individuals, report feeling lonely

The Maru Public Opinion poll conducted before Christmas found feelings of loneliness and depression most among respondents between 18 and 34.

5h ago

More Canadians hope to take advantage of Boxing Day sales compared to last year, survey finds
More Canadians hope to take advantage of Boxing Day sales compared to last year, survey finds

A survey from the Retail Council of Canada Reveals 32 per cent of Canadians want to take advantage of Tuesday's deals.

1h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries from assault in Roncesvalles
Man suffers life-threatening injuries from assault in Roncesvalles

Toronto police are investigating after a man was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of the assault,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.
2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

More Videos