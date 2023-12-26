SIU investigating death of man in Lakefield

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 40-year-old man on Tuesday morning in Lakefield.

Preliminary information suggests that at approximately 1:30 a.m., a woman contacted Peterborough police to report that her son was in distress at an apartment on Queen Street in Lakefield.

Upon arrival, an officer saw the man holding a baseball bat outside of the apartment. The man struck the officer with the bat, then went back inside the apartment.

Additional officers arrived on scene, and attempted to communicate with the man to no avail. Officers breached the apartment door and located the man in the kitchen in medical distress.

Officers and emergency medics provided first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU asks anyone with information about the investigation, including video or photos, to contact them.