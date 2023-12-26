Subscription-based care moves beyond peddling birth control and helping with hair loss

The website for the company Ro is seen on a smartphone in New York on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Online, direct-to-consumer health care has grown well beyond its roots mostly treating hair loss and acne or selling birth control pills. Companies like Hims & Hers and Ro have started weight loss programs. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison) Patrick Sison

By Tom Murphy, The Associated Press

Posted December 26, 2023 7:28 am.

Last Updated December 26, 2023 7:42 am.

Need help losing weight or handling depression? How about a pill that lowers cholesterol and treats erectile dysfunction?

Online subscription services for care have grown far beyond their roots dealing mainly with hair loss, acne or birth control. Companies including Hims & Hers, Ro and Lemonaid Health now provide quick access to specialists and regular prescription deliveries for a growing list of health issues.

Hims recently launched a weight-loss program starting at $79 a month without insurance. Lemonaid began treating seasonal affective disorder last winter for $95 a month. Ro still provides birth control, but it also connects patients trying to have children with regular deliveries of ovulation tests or prenatal vitamins.

This Netflix-like approach promises help for two common difficulties in the U.S.: access to health care and prescription refills. But it also stirs concern about care quality.

“This isn’t medicine. This is selling drugs to consumers,” said Dr. Adriane Fugh-Berman, who studies pharmaceutical marketing at Georgetown.

The online providers say they screen their patients carefully and send customers elsewhere if they can’t help them. They also think they’ve tapped a care approach that patients crave.

“The growth we’ve seen on our platform is a testament to how people are looking to get the care they need,” Hims spokeswoman Khobi Brooklyn said.

The publicly traded Hims has topped 1.4 million subscribers this year. It expects to pull in at least $1.2 billion in annual sales by 2025.

That pales compared to the $300 billion-plus in annual revenue generated by health care giants like CVS Health. But Hims’ 2025 projection is more than eight times what the company brought in at the start of the decade.

Subscription-based health care has been around for years, particularly in primary care, where patients can pay monthly fees to gain better access to doctors. The e-commerce giant Amazon recently entered that niche with a subscription plan that gives some customers access to virtual and in-person care.

Online versions of subscription-based care started growing after the COVID-19 pandemic made Americans more comfortable with telemedicine. That has led to a surge of investor money flowing to companies providing this care, said Dr. Ateev Mehrotra, a Harvard researcher who studies consumer health care.

Many condition-specific plans offer patients regular visits with a health care provider and then recurring prescriptions for a monthly fee.

That simplicity can be attractive, Mehrotra noted.

“You can just get the care you need and move on with life just as you pay for Netflix or whatever,” he said.

Hims debuted weight loss earlier this month after starting a heart health program last summer that includes the combination pill treatments.

Its rival Ro added weight loss last year to a lineup that also includes treatment plans for eczema, excessive sweating and short eyelashes, among other issues.

Lemonaid offers treatment plans for insomnia and high blood pressure. It also touts cholesterol management for $223 a year without insurance. That includes provider visits, lab work and prescriptions for generic medicines.

These companies still push sexual health help, especially on social media. But broader growth remains a priority.

Hims says in a regulatory filing that it sees significant future opportunities in menopause, post-traumatic stress disorder and diabetes.

Ro CEO Zach Reitano noted in an interview earlier this year that his company’s obesity treatments are “upstream” to other chronic diseases. He said patients who want help losing weight also care about improving their overall health.

Reitano told The Associated Press he thought one of the health care system’s biggest problems was that “it is not built around what patients want.”

Subscriptions, whether for medicine or meal kits, offer predictable costs and may seem like good deals at first. But customer enthusiasm can fade, and companies may feel pressure to find new business, said Jason Goldberg, chief commerce strategy officer at Publicis Groupe.

The approach also comes with reputational baggage.

RobRoy Chalmers turned to Hims for help with erectile dysfunction. But the Seattle artist decided to cancel his subscription and cut costs after a few months.

He kept receiving bills after he thought he stopped the subscription. He said he emailed and called customer service. He didn’t get a response until he criticized Hims on social media.

“The amount of effort I needed to go through for them to make good was too much,” he said. “This is every subscription-based company in my mind.”

Fugh-Berman worries mainly about care quality. She noted that talk therapy can be as effective as prescriptions for some conditions.

“Mental health care should never just be about drugs,” she said.

She also noted that a diagnosis can change over time. Patients on regular medications must be monitored in case the drug causes problems like higher blood pressure.

Lemonaid Health does that, according to Dr. Matthew Walvick, the company’s top medical official. He said Lemonaid routinely follows up with patients to monitor for side effects and update their medical history.

Brooklyn said Hims’ program for mental health care includes psychiatry and talk therapy.

Representatives of both companies say they also encourage patients to get in-person help when needed.

Mehrotra worries more broadly. He noted that overall patient health may get overlooked when customers come to these companies with a specific condition or medicine in mind.

Someone visiting a primary care doctor for birth control may also get screened for depression, he noted.

“These companies are very solution-oriented,” Mehrotra said. “They’re not thinking about that comprehensive care.”

Walvick said Lemonaid collects an extensive patient medical history that delves into issues like smoking or drug use to offer “the best possible comprehensive care.”

Brooklyn said Hims & Hers provides access to safe care for many issues but shouldn’t replace a primary care doctor. She added that every part of the health care system should be focused on improving access.

“The traditional health care system in the U.S. has always been slow to adapt to our changing society’s needs,” she said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tom Murphy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

34% of Canadian poll respondents, particularly younger individuals, report feeling lonely
34% of Canadian poll respondents, particularly younger individuals, report feeling lonely

The Maru Public Opinion poll conducted before Christmas found feelings of loneliness and depression most among respondents between 18 and 34.

1h ago

Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' CityNews looks at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Toronto area.

13h ago

Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92
Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92

The founder of Canadian men's clothing retailer Harry Rosen Inc. has died at 92. Harry Rosen opened his first made-to-measure menswear store on Parliament Street in Toronto in 1954 and ran the company...

18h ago

Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy
Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Yonge and Charles streets at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

15h ago

Top Stories

34% of Canadian poll respondents, particularly younger individuals, report feeling lonely
34% of Canadian poll respondents, particularly younger individuals, report feeling lonely

The Maru Public Opinion poll conducted before Christmas found feelings of loneliness and depression most among respondents between 18 and 34.

1h ago

Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Progress being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' CityNews looks at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Toronto area.

13h ago

Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92
Harry Rosen, founder of Canadian menswear chain, dies at 92

The founder of Canadian men's clothing retailer Harry Rosen Inc. has died at 92. Harry Rosen opened his first made-to-measure menswear store on Parliament Street in Toronto in 1954 and ran the company...

18h ago

Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy
Man seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing, seeks help at pharmacy

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Yonge and Charles streets at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

15h ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.
2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

More Videos