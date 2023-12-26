UN appoints a former Dutch deputy premier and Mideast expert as its Gaza humanitarian coordinator

FILE - Netherland's Sigrid Kaag arrives for a meeting of eurozone finance ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, May 15, 2023. The Netherlands’ former deputy prime minister and a Mideast expert has been appointed the U.N. coordinator for humanitarian aid to Gaza, where there are more than 2 million desperate civilians in need of food, water and medicine. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Sigrid Kaag on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

By Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Posted December 26, 2023 3:08 pm.

Last Updated December 26, 2023 3:42 pm.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands’ former deputy prime minister and a Mideast expert, was appointed the U.N. coordinator for humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza, the United Nations chief announced om Tuesday.

The announcement by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres follows the Security Council’s adoption of a resolution on Friday requesting him to expeditiously appoint a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, where more than 2 million civilians are in desperate need of food, water and medicine,

Guterres said Kaag, who speaks fluent Arabic and five other languages, “brings a wealth of experience in political, humanitarian and development affairs as well as in diplomacy” to her new post. She is expected to start on Jan. 8.

“She will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify humanitarian relief consignments to Gaza,” he said, adding that Kaag will also establish a U.N. mechanism to accelerate aid deliveries “through states which are not party to the conflict.”

Gaza’s entire 2.3 million population is in food crisis, with 576,000 people at catastrophic or starvation levels and the risk of famine is “increasing each day,” according to a report released last Thursday by 23 U.N. and nongovernmental organizations. It blamed the widespread hunger on insufficient aid entering Gaza.

Israel stopped all deliveries of food, water, medicine and fuel into Gaza after the militant Hamas group’s Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

The Israel-Hamas war has so far killed more than 20,900 people in Gaza, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants among the dead.

After U.S. pressure, Israel allowed a trickle of aid in through Egypt, but U.N. agencies say that for weeks, only 10% of food needs has been entering Gaza. Last week, Israel opened the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza and truck traffic increased but an Israeli strike on Thursday morning on the Palestinian side of the crossing stopped aid pickups, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, said.

Kaag has for years worked in the Middle East, including in the Palestinian territories. She started working for the United Nations in 1994 in Sudan and has worked for UNRWA and as regional director for the Mideast for the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF.

She also served as assistant director of the U.N. Development Program, headed the U.N. mission to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons, and was U.N. special envoy for Lebanon until October 2017.

Kaag then became minister for trade and development in the Dutch government, and in 2018 she became the country’s first female foreign minister. Most recently, she served as deputy prime minister and the first female minister of finance from January 2022.

In July, she announced she was leaving Dutch politics because of “hate, intimidation and threats” that put “a heavy burden on my family.” She told the website Euronews that after becoming finance minister and deputy prime minister she received many death threats, but the most frightening was when a man showed up at her home shouting and waving a burning torch.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen, and the safety of your family is obviously of the highest priority,” Kaag, a mother of four, told Euronews in October. “For me it was difficult, but bearable. It was different for my family. I always listen to them, and their opinion counts more than anything else in the world.”

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

TRANSIT 2024

3h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

33m ago

Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles
Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles

Toronto police have confirmed that a man has died after he was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of...

1h ago

Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal
Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal

Centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier has an agreement to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $10.5-million deal, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith confirmed Tuesday. https://twitter.com/bnicholsonsmith/status/1739704003523420426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1739704003523420426%7Ctwgr%5Eac107edb4927de6b97a6960e06423f1a0540cd17%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sportsnet.ca%2Fmlb%2Farticle%2Fkevin-kiermaier-agrees-to-return-to-blue-jays-on-one-year-10-5m-deal%2F Tuesday's...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

TRANSIT 2024

3h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

33m ago

Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles
Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles

Toronto police have confirmed that a man has died after he was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of...

1h ago

Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal
Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal

Centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier has an agreement to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $10.5-million deal, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith confirmed Tuesday. https://twitter.com/bnicholsonsmith/status/1739704003523420426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1739704003523420426%7Ctwgr%5Eac107edb4927de6b97a6960e06423f1a0540cd17%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sportsnet.ca%2Fmlb%2Farticle%2Fkevin-kiermaier-agrees-to-return-to-blue-jays-on-one-year-10-5m-deal%2F Tuesday's...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

14h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.
2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

More Videos