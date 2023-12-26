US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted December 26, 2023 4:35 pm.

Last Updated December 26, 2023 4:42 pm.

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears – introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

4. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

5. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

6. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. How to Know a Person by David Brooks, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Hidden Potential by Adam Grant, narrated by the author, Maurice Ashley, R. A. Dickey, Evelyn Glennie, Sara Maria Hasbun, Francis Idehen, Alison Levine, Benny Lewis, Kari Louhivuori, Nelli Louhivuori, Brandon Payne, Richard Pine, Gil Winch and full cast (Penguin Audio)

10. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Husband and Wife by K. L. Slater, performed by Clare Corbett (Audible Studios)

2. How to Lose a Guy Before Christmas by A.J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Jason Clarke (Audible Originals)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

4. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. The Christmas Star by Kate Forster, narrated by Rachael Tidd (Audible Original)

6. Kill Your Husbands by Jack Heath, performed by Jessica Bell, Zindzi Okenyo, Ryan Johnson, Catherine Văn-Davies, Megan Smart, Tai Hara, Johnny Carr, Kristy Best and Ed Oxenbould (Audible Originals)

7. Hell Divers XI: Renegades by Nicholas Sansbury Smith, narrated by R. C. Bray (Blackstone Publishing)

8. Summer, 1976 by David Auburn, performed by Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht (Audible Originals)

9. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride, narrated by Dominic Hoffman (Penguin Audio)

10. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)

The Associated Press

