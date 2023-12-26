Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving a vehicle in Vaughan late Tuesday, York Regional Police officers say.

According to a post on social media, a police spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road in the city’s southeast end at around 9:45 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision. It’s not clear what, if any, charges the driver might face.

Investigators closed the eastbound lanes of Langstaff Road to collect evidence.