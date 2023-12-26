Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen.
A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen. CITYNEWS / File

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 26, 2023 11:32 pm.

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision involving a vehicle in Vaughan late Tuesday, York Regional Police officers say.

According to a post on social media, a police spokesperson said emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road in the city’s southeast end at around 9:45 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision. It’s not clear what, if any, charges the driver might face.

Investigators closed the eastbound lanes of Langstaff Road to collect evidence.

Top Stories

Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years
Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years

The Rosedale Diner, located on Yonge Street near Summerhill station in midtown Toronto, will be closed after Dec. 31, 2023.

2h ago

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

TRANSIT 2024

3h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

8h ago

Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles
Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles

Toronto police have confirmed that a man has died after he was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of...

3h ago

