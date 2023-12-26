Widower of metro Phoenix’s ex-top prosecutor suspected of killing 2 women before taking his own life

By Associated Press, The Associated Press

Posted December 26, 2023 1:07 pm.

Last Updated December 26, 2023 1:42 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — The widower of metro Phoenix’s former top county prosecutor was suspected of fatally shooting a woman he was in a relationship with and her mother on Christmas Eve before taking his own life.

Phoenix police say 47-year-old David DeNitto is believed to have killed 47-year-old Maryalice Cash and 83-year-old Cynthia Domini after an altercation at a home where there was a holiday gathering. An investigation into the deaths is underway.

DeNitto was previously married to former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who died in late April 2022 of health complications that weren’t specified. Adel, the first woman to be elected Maricopa County attorney, served in that position from October 2019 until her resignation in March 2022.

She resigned amid criticism of her performance, including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired. She also faced scrutiny over whether an acknowledged alcohol abuse problem had affected her ability to do the job.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, who succeeded Adel, said in a statement that it was “impossible to comprehend a tragedy such as this. Words cannot adequately express the flood of sorrow. I ask the community to join me in praying for the families affected and, most especially, Allister’s children.”

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

TRANSIT 2024

2h ago

Uber driver charged after sexually assaulting passenger in Whitby
Uber driver charged after sexually assaulting passenger in Whitby

Durham police have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his Uber services. On Sunday, police responded to a sexual assault call in...

31m ago

Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles
Man dead after being struck by object while biking in Roncesvalles

Toronto police have confirmed that a man has died after he was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of...

25m ago

Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal
Kevin Kiermaier agrees to return to Blue Jays on one-year, $10.5M deal

Centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier has an agreement to return to the Toronto Blue Jays on a one-year, $10.5-million deal, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith confirmed Tuesday.

53m ago

