A Greek police officer shot with a flare during an attack by sports fans has died in a hospital

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek riot police officer who was shot with a flare during fan violence in Athens three weeks ago has died in a hospital of his injuries, health authorities said Wednesday.

On Dec. 7, a group of fans left a volleyball match to attack riot police stationed outside the arena with flares and gasoline bombs. Organized soccer fan groups are believed to have been involved. Police officer Giorgos Lyggeridis, 31, was shot in the thigh, suffering severe arterial damage. The clash prompted a government crackdown on sports violence.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with firing the flare.

Greece’s minister for the police, Giannis Economou, expressed his condolences to the police officer’s family and called for a “steadfast social alliance against violence.” He pledged that police efforts would continue “until we identify those who organized, coordinated and armed” participants in the Dec. 7 attack.

The center-right government has ordered all top-flight Greek soccer matches to be played without spectators for two months. Clubs must install surveillance cameras inside stadiums and organize personalized ticketing systems before fans are allowed back.

Violence has plagued Greek soccer for decades, despite repeated efforts to crack down on the supporters’ associations blamed for attacks, which mostly occur outside stadiums.

Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years
Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years

The Rosedale Diner, located on Yonge Street near Summerhill station in midtown Toronto, will be closed after Dec. 31, 2023.

11h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Moss Park
Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Moss Park

A man has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in Moss Park on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call just after 1:20 a.m. for reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex at the corner...

20m ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say
Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say

York Regional Police officers say emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road area at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

9h ago

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

12h ago

