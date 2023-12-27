A helicopter crashes into a canal near Miami and firefighters rescue both people on board

Posted December 27, 2023 3:59 pm.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 4:12 pm.

MIAMI (AP) — Emergency workers in South Florida on Wednesday rescued two people from a canal after their helicopter crashed.

The helicopter was carrying two people from Fort Myers when it crashed into a canal about three miles west of Miami Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Aerial video footage showed divers from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue searching the canal. The two people were sent to local hospitals in Miami, where one was in serious condition and the other had non-life-threatening injuries, CBS News Miami reported.

The federal aviation agency said it was opening an investigation.

