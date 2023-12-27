A Russian drone and artillery attack kills 6 in Ukraine and knocks out power in a major city

In this photo provided by the Odesa Regional Administration, firemen examine the site of the Russian rocket attack in the Odesa region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Odesa Regional Administration via AP)

By Hanna Arhirova, The Associated Press

Posted December 27, 2023 5:10 am.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 5:12 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia fired almost 50 Shahed drones at targets in Ukraine and shelled a train station where more than 100 civilians were gathered to catch a train to Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday. The barrages killed at least five people and knocked out power in most of the southern city of Kherson.

The aerial barrage came a day after Ukrainian warplanes damaged a Russian ship moored in the Black Sea off Crimea as both sides’ soldiers struggle to make much progress along the front line of the 22-month war.

Overnight, the Kremlin’s forces launched an artillery and drone bombardment of the Kherson region just as some 140 civilians were waiting for a train at the region’s capital city of the same name, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. The shelling killed one policeman and injured two other police officers, as well as two civilians.

More than 100 people who were waiting for the train at the time of the attack arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday morning, national rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia said.

The attack on the Kherson region and its capital hit residential areas and a mall as well as striking the power grid, leaving around 70% of households in Kherson city without electricity during the winter cold, regional Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said.

It was not immediately possible to estimate when power might be restored, he said.

Targeting energy infrastructure was also a Russian tactic last winter, when it tried to break Ukrainians’ spirit by denying them heating and running water.

In Odesa, another major city in southern Ukraine, the drone assault killed two people and wounded three, including a 17-year-old man, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said.

Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted 32 out of the 46 drones that Russia fired overnight.

A Western military assessment, meanwhile, reckoned that Russia’s capture this week of a city in eastern Ukraine would not provide it with a springboard for major battlefield gains.

Ukrainian commander-in-chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said Tuesday that his troops had retreated to the northern outskirts of the city of Marinka, which sits about 20 kilometers (12 miles) west of Donetsk, the largest city in Russian-held territory.

Zaluzhnyi said his troops had held Marinka for almost two years but Russians “were destroying it street by street, house by house.”

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank, said “Russian forces are highly unlikely to make rapid operational advances from Marinka.”

But it noted that “localized Russian offensive operations are still placing pressure on Ukrainian forces in many places along the front in eastern Ukraine.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Hanna Arhirova, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years
Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years

The Rosedale Diner, located on Yonge Street near Summerhill station in midtown Toronto, will be closed after Dec. 31, 2023.

8h ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say
Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say

York Regional Police officers say emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road area at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

5h ago

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

9h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

14h ago

Top Stories

Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years
Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years

The Rosedale Diner, located on Yonge Street near Summerhill station in midtown Toronto, will be closed after Dec. 31, 2023.

8h ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say
Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say

York Regional Police officers say emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road area at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

5h ago

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

9h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."

11h ago

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

3h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.

3h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
More Videos