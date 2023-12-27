Bill Granger, chef who brought Aussie-style breakfast to world capitals, dies at 54

FILE - Australian chef and restaurateur Bill Granger, centre, right, with Royal Pastry Chef Kathryn Boyden, centre left. and other Royal Chefs in the kitchens at Buckingham Palace in London as they make pavlova ahead of the reception to be given in advance of the Royal Visit to Australia Thursday Oct. 13, 2011. Granger, the Australian chef, food writer and restaurant owner who brought Aussie-style food to international capitals from London to Seoul, has died. He was 54. Granger’s family said on social media Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 that the chef died in a hospital in London on Christmas Day. (Lewis Whyld/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 27, 2023 6:31 am.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 6:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — Bill Granger, the Australian chef, food writer and restaurant owner who brought Aussie-style food to international capitals from London to Seoul, has died. He was 54.

Granger’s family said on social media Tuesday that the chef died in a hospital in London on Christmas Day.

“A dedicated husband and father, Bill died peacefully in hospital with his wife Natalie Elliott and three daughters, Edie, Inès and Bunny, at his bedside in their adopted home of London,” the family statement said. It didn’t provide more details.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Granger was a self-taught cook who launched a chef’s career over three decades after dropping out of art school. He opened his first restaurant in 1993 in the Sydney suburb of Darlinghurst, where he soon became known for his breakfasts served at a central communal table.

He and his wife then launched their restaurant business globally, opening more than a dozen restaurants under his name in London, Seoul, and Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka in Japan. His signature dishes, like avocado on sourdough toast, proved popular with diners worldwide.

“He will be remembered as the ‘King of Breakfast,’ for making unpretentious food into something special filled with sunshine and for spurring the growth of Australian informal and communal eating around the world,” his family wrote.

Granger wrote 14 cookbooks, his family said, and was known for presenting on various cookery shows. He also appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia.

Celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson were among those paying tribute to Granger on Wednesday.

“What a guy he was, a wonderful human, kind calm soul,” Oliver wrote on social media. “I admired everything he represented in food.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years
Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years

The Rosedale Diner, located on Yonge Street near Summerhill station in midtown Toronto, will be closed after Dec. 31, 2023.

10h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Moss Park
Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Moss Park

A man has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in Moss Park on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call just after 1:20 a.m. for reports of a stabbing in the Shuter and Parliament Streets...

54m ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say
Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say

York Regional Police officers say emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road area at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

7h ago

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

10h ago

Top Stories

Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years
Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years

The Rosedale Diner, located on Yonge Street near Summerhill station in midtown Toronto, will be closed after Dec. 31, 2023.

10h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Moss Park
Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Moss Park

A man has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in Moss Park on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call just after 1:20 a.m. for reports of a stabbing in the Shuter and Parliament Streets...

54m ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say
Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say

York Regional Police officers say emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road area at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

7h ago

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."

12h ago

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

5h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.

5h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
More Videos