Bus collides head-on with truck in central India, killing at least 13

By The Associated Press

Posted December 27, 2023 9:45 pm.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 9:56 pm.

NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus caught fire after colliding head-on with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 13 people, police said on Thursday.

Twelve bus passengers died in the blaze and the truck driver was killed by the impact of the accident in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh state on Wednesday night, said police officer Anoop Bhargava.

Another 16 people suffered burns or bone fractures and were taken to a hospital, Bhargava said.

The region is nearly 900 kilometers (565 miles) south of New Delhi.

Deadly road accidents are common in India, often due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles. More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police.

The Associated Press

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

11h ago

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say

Toronto police officers say the collision happened at Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

57m ago

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

6h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

12h ago

