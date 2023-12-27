Cargojet renews shipping partnership with Canadian North airline

Cargojet Inc. says it has renewed a partnership with Arctic-focused airline Canadian North to deliver cargo in the region. A Cargojet plane is shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cargojet **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 27, 2023 9:57 am.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 10:12 am.

Cargojet Inc. says it has renewed a partnership with Arctic-focused airline Canadian North to deliver cargo to the region.

Mississauga, Ont. based Cargojet says that under the deal, it will be the exclusive provider for air cargo from Winnipeg and Ottawa to Iqaluit, while Canadian North will continue to distribute shipments across Canada’s Arctic.

It says the deal aims to increase shipping capacity to the region, and builds upon Canadian North’s recently-announced plans to double the size of its cargo facility in Ottawa by 2026.

The five-year deal marks a continuation of a partnership between the two companies that has being going for more than 22 years.

Canadian North is a fully Inuit-owned airline that in early December named Shelly De Caria as its first Inuk president and chief executive.

Cargojet is also undergoing a leadership change starting Jan. 1, 2024, when current chief corporate officer Pauline Dhillon and chief strategy officer Jamie Porteous will be appointed co-chief executive officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CJT)

The Canadian Press

