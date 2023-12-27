OPP suggest taking precautions with disposing Christmas boxes that contained pricey gifts

With the post-Christmas winddown fully underway, Ontario Provincial Police officers suggest taking extra precautions when throwing away boxes that contained pricey gifts to avoid tipping off potential criminals.

The warning issued on Wednesday came with a list of tips to help reduce the chances of being targeted.

“Thieves can quickly ascertain what you received on your Christmas wish list by simply driving by and looking at the gift boxes put out to the curb for garbage pickup,” officers said.

“Criminals can easily gauge which house would make a great target based on the advertisement left out for them each year.”

Officers suggested taking boxes that had pricier items (electronics or other valuables) directly, if possible, to your local waste transfer station. If that is not possible, they suggested breaking down the boxes and making sure any markings face inward.

When it comes to receipts or anything with banking information, officers recommended shredding or ripping the papers up before disposal.

For people who are heading away for holidays, the statement encouraged approaching a trusted neighbour to handle putting out the garbage and recycling as well as gathering mail.