German police say they are holding a man in connection with a threat to Cologne Cathedral

By The Associated Press

Posted December 27, 2023 4:36 am.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 4:42 am.

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have detained a man in connection with a reported threat to Cologne Cathedral over the holiday period.

Police searched the cathedral with sniffer dogs just before Christmas, and Christmas Eve worshippers faced security checks to get into midnight Mass there. They didn’t specify the threat, but German news agency dpa said authorities were responding to indications of a possible attack by Islamic extremists, without citing a specific source.

Cologne police said they took precautions over Christmas even though the information they had pointed to a threat on New Year’s Eve.

On Tuesday, police said that an apartment in Wesel, near the Dutch border, was searched on Christmas Eve and five men were detained. Four were then freed, but a police statement said that a 30-year-old Tajik man on whom authorities have unspecified security information was still being held in the interests of preventing danger.

A court in Oberhausen approved a Cologne police application Monday to have him kept in detention until Jan. 7.

“We are using all the legal possibilities to protect people, the cathedral and the upcoming New Year’s celebrations,” Cologne criminal police chief Michael Esser said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years
Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years

The Rosedale Diner, located on Yonge Street near Summerhill station in midtown Toronto, will be closed after Dec. 31, 2023.

8h ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say
Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say

York Regional Police officers say emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road area at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

5h ago

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

9h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

14h ago

Top Stories

Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years
Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years

The Rosedale Diner, located on Yonge Street near Summerhill station in midtown Toronto, will be closed after Dec. 31, 2023.

8h ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say
Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say

York Regional Police officers say emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road area at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

5h ago

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

9h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."

11h ago

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

3h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.

3h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
More Videos