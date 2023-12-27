Heat exhaustion killed Taylor Swift fan attending Rio concert, forensics report says

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Invision

By Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

Posted December 27, 2023 9:21 am.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 9:26 am.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Heat exhaustion is the cause of death of a Brazilian fan who attended a concert of singer Taylor Swift in November, a forensics report obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday shows.

23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides passed out during Swift’s second song in the Nov. 17 concert in Rio de Janeiro, “Cruel Summer,” and died hours later at a local hospital. Temperatures in the city that day were at about 40 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit).

Fans lined up for hours before the show, and many accused organizers of failing to deliver enough water supplies for the more than 60,000 attending the concert at the Nilton Santos Stadium. They said they were not allowed to take their own water into the stadium.

The report by Rio’s Forensic Medical Institute said Benevides’ heat exposure led to a cardiorrespiratory arrest. It also said she did not have preexisting conditions or substance abuse that could have led to her death.

The forensics expert who analyzed her body said in the document she had “serious compromise of her lungs and sudden death” due to the heat.

One of Benevides’ friends, who also attended the concert, told local media outlets in November they had been given water while waiting to enter the stadium.

Organizers T4F did not immediately respond a request for comment from the AP. CEO Serafim Abreu said in a video days after Benevides’ death the company would change its protocols for events under extreme heat. He also said T4F would offer assistance to her family.

The office of Rio’s public prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation. Rio police said in a statement on Wednesday that after the forensics report is analyzed “representatives of the company organizing the event will be called to testify.”

Benevides’ death shook many in Brazil. She had taken her first flight to travel from the country’s center-west region to see her favorite singer.

In a statement posted on Instagram after the death, Swift said the case had left her with a “shattered heart.”

Mauricio Savarese, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

1h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

15m ago

Youth charged following slashing in Hamilton
Youth charged following slashing in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating following an altercation where a youth was slashed in the face in Hamilton on Tuesday night. Police were called shortly after 8:00 p.m. to a McDonald's at 970...

58m ago

Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh voted CP female athlete of the year
Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh voted CP female athlete of the year

Summer McIntosh's continued assault on the international swimming podium in 2023 made her The Canadian Press female athlete of the year. ``I'm very honoured to have it and it's just really cool,''...

10m ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

1h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

15m ago

Youth charged following slashing in Hamilton
Youth charged following slashing in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating following an altercation where a youth was slashed in the face in Hamilton on Tuesday night. Police were called shortly after 8:00 p.m. to a McDonald's at 970...

58m ago

Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh voted CP female athlete of the year
Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh voted CP female athlete of the year

Summer McIntosh's continued assault on the international swimming podium in 2023 made her The Canadian Press female athlete of the year. ``I'm very honoured to have it and it's just really cool,''...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."

16h ago

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

8h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.

8h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
More Videos