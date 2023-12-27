Illinois babysitter charged with stabbing 2 young girls is denied pretrial release

By The Associated Press

Posted December 27, 2023 7:17 pm.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 7:26 pm.

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago woman accused of stabbing two girls ages 4 and 1 while babysitting them was denied pretrial release by a judge Wednesday.

Jennifer Kouchoukos, 51, of Naperville is charged with two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to a child under 13 and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police responding to a call about a suicide attempt Nov. 17 at the girls’ home in Lisle found one in the kitchen and the other in a bathroom, both covered in blood, prosecutors and police said in a joint news release.

Kouchoukos also was in the bathroom and soaked in blood, the news release said.

The girls were initially taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, the release said. Both had been stabbed multiple times in the back and chest but are recovering.

DuPage County Circuit Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release to Kouchoukos.

Prosecutors also filed a motion seeking a psychiatric evaluation of Kouchoukos.

When processing the scene, authorities found several knives stained with what appeared to be blood, an empty bottle of wine and a nearly empty bottle of rum, the release said.

Kouchoukos was released from the hospital Tuesday and taken to the DuPage County Jail, the release said.

“This is an extremely disturbing case for all those involved,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin Berlin said. “We are all very grateful that the injuries sustained by the young girls in this case were not life threatening and that they both appear to be on the road to recovery.”

A telephone message seeking comment was left for Kouchoukos’ attorney.

Kouchoukos is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 12.

